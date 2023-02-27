Nicki Minaj's provocative photoshoot got mixed reactions when a short video of the rapper surfaced on social media

According to reports, the photoshoot was for the world-renowned hip-hop artist's new single due to drop in March

Some social media users claimed Nicki is too old to be dancing on top of tables while others said she still looks super hot

Nicki Minaj's provocative photoshoot divided netizens. A clip of the world-renowned rapper's shoot is doing the rounds on social media.

A video of Nicki Minaj’s provocative photoshoot got mixed reactions. Image: @nickiminaj

Rap Alert, a music blog, took to Twitter and posted the provocative clip of the superstar. The outlet captioned the short clip of Nicki Minaj:

"Nicki Minaj for her new single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ out March 3rd."

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's photoshoot

Social media users took the publication's comment section on the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions. Some said the rapper is "too old" to be doing what she did while others defended her.

@Nillabeanshawni commented:

"Too old for this."

@chaseavious2 wrote:

"This is wild to be doing this at 40 lol, still a good artist though."

@slurper912 said:

"So glad she doesn’t care what the public says. I didn’t know it was an age limit to having fun & recreating photo shoots from the past."

@badbitchighclas commented:

"She's so cringy sometimes."

@Dubsln4 wrote:

"She’s pushing 50."

@38barbiii said:

"And she still looks better than some y’all favourite female rappers… NEXT."

@enewys commented:

"It’s fine to switch up the aesthetic, this was cute when she was younger."

@TalliWoe wrote:

"When they say people will do anything for fame this is what they meant."

@Atlegan44754692 added:

"There’s a saying that goes like, 'A good dancer must know when to leave the stage'."

Quavo announces the end of Migos

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Quavo reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song, Greatness. The hip-hop artist apparently raps about the end of the rap group in his new single.

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, reported that Quavo is now rolling solo after the fatal shooting of Takeoff. Takeoff was rolling with Quavo when he was gunned down a while back. The two had released Migos' recent project without the third member, Offset.

On Twitter, Daily Loud posted a picture of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The blog captioned its post:

"Quavo says there will be no more Migos in his new song 'Greatness'."

