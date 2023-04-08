The stunning transformation of two folks who have been long-time lovers has sent social media into a frenzy

The lady, now plus-size recalled how her father was against their relationship and chased her man away

Years down the line, the committed lovebirds not only remained together but walked down the aisle

A plus-sized Nigerian lady, Mimi Christabel, has taken to social media to show off her husband as she looked back on the heydays of their relationship.

Mimi shared an old picture she took with her man, suggesting that their relationship has been on right from their childhood.

The lady said their relationship started a long time ago. Photo Credit: @christabelmimi

She recalled how her father chased her man away and how her mother almost got into blows with him.

She followed up the post with fine pictures believed to be their pre-wedding shoot and then wrapped up her TikTok showcase with a video from their white wedding.

Many people marvelled at how she went from being petite to plus-size while the petite man maintained his stature.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@@iam_Mary said:

"But they resemble mother and son na."

@opeyemisinger2 said:

"The guy refused to grow."

@Shuga_Lee said:

"You sure say naw dsame guy be Diz .. Abi you Diz girl you nor Dey give am food eat."

@imose_adams said:

"Small body no be sickness people judge what they don't know if that man tell u he age u no go believe congratulations."

@user3796362859082 said:

"Congratulations but madam change ur profie pics u are now a married woman."

@oyarebumunir:@oyarebumunir said:

"What God Almighty has destined: no man or woman can break it ; God is good : we all pray for a happy ending it well."

Man shares transformation video with his lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared a transformational video with his lover.

Nells met the love of his life years ago when things were bad for him. According to him, he was "broke and ugly" at the time.

Due to his financial state, his girlfriend's friends advised her vehemently to dump him and move on with a better man who already has cash, but the young lady refused. She was really in love.

Although Nells didn't reveal what business he got into, a look at their transformation video shows that he has certainly made it big.

