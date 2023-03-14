A man who is a husband to two young wives has said the ladies have given birth at the same time

The man said his two wives all got pregnant at the same time and delivered babies named Pendo and Favian

He has posted a video on TikTok to celebrate the massive blessing, but people are reacting to the video in different ways

A man has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of his two young and beautiful wives.

In a video he posted on his TikTok handle, @wamaiyu, he said his wives got pregnant at the same time.

The man said his two wives got pregnant and delivered at the same time. Photo credit: TikTok/@wamaiyu.

Source: TikTok

Apart from the blessing of having two pregnant wives, the man said they also gave birth at the same time.

Man who married two wives celebrates as they give birth

In the video, the man's wives were seen with their baby bumps as they posed as one happy family.

The man did not show the new babies he had just welcomed, but he informed his followers that they were named Pendo and Favian.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video. While some praised the family for their unity, others said they won't be able to live with a man as a second wife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Chepngasuret said:

"This is what it's called love. Better have two wives than be a player to your wife. Respect brother and congratulations."

@nillymmoja commented:

"We want pics behind the scenes. When it comes to the bedroom timetable."

@Nancy said:

"I think they are from Uganda."

@cesswab reacted:

"Now as they nurse the injuries you need the third one."

@Shi@kinyajui said:

"This girl has a big heart God bless you, mummy."

@user5960774814443 commented:

"Nice one learn how to share."

@Linah Saisi said:

"l can't accept such a thing. That will ruin my life, better l stay without it until to God's timing."

Source: Legit.ng