Olorunmodimu Israel Oluwanifemi, a 20-year-old Elizade University graduate, recorded the highest CGPA ever in the Automotive Engineering department since its inception

The Ondo State graduate finished with a 4.96 CGPA, earning a first-class degree alongside multiple faculty and university-wide awards

Israel spoke to Legit.ng about the challenges he faced as an engineering student and the study habits that drove his remarkable performance

Olorunmodimu Israel Oluwanifemi, a graduate of Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has set a new academic record in his department after achieving a CGPA that no student had previously recorded since its establishment.

The brilliant graduate shared details of his achievements on social media, attracting the attention of Legit.ng, which contacted him to discuss his academic success. Apart from setting a new record in his department, Oluwanifemi also received several awards and recognition for his outstanding performance.

Elizade University student graduates with 4.96 CGPA, wins multiple awards. Photo Source: TikTok/bazooka

Source: Original

Elizade University graduate breaks academic record

According to a post on his TikTok page, @__bazooka__, Oluwanifemi graduated with a CGPA of 4.96 from the Department of Automotive Engineering at the institution, earning a First Class degree.

Speaking about the record he set in his department, he explained that he achieved the highest CGPA ever recorded in the Department of Automotive Engineering since its establishment.

He said:

"Highest CGPA ever recorded in the department since its inception."

Also listing his other academic achievements, he wrote:

1. Best Graduating Student, Department of Automotive Engineering.

2. Best Male Graduating Student, Faculty of Engineering.

3. Second highest CGPA in the 2025 and 2026 academic sessions.

4. Third Best Graduating Student in the 2025 and 2026 academic sessions.

5. Recorded a 5.0 GPA in seven out of 10 semesters.

6. Graduate Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Graduate explains why he studied Automotive Engineering

The 20-year-old graduate, who is from Ondo State, Nigeria, also told Legit.ng what inspired him to study Automotive Engineering instead of choosing another course at the university.

When asked what motivated him to study the course, he said:

"My interest in engineering, particularly how machines, vehicles, and mechanical systems work, was a major motivation. I have always been fascinated by technology, innovation, and the possibility of using engineering principles to solve real-life problems.

"Automotive Engineering appealed to me because it combines mechanical, electrical, and technological principles. I saw it as an opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the automotive industry and develop solutions that could make transportation more efficient, reliable, and sustainable."

Elizade University graduate breaks department record with 4.96 CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/bazooka

Source: Original

Elizade University graduate speaks about challenges

Oluwanmodimu Israel Oluwanifemi also told Legit.ng that his academic journey was not without challenges as he opened up about some of the difficulties he faced as a student.

Israel explained:

"One of my biggest challenges was maintaining consistency and balancing the demands of a rigorous engineering programme. Engineering courses can be demanding, especially when dealing with complex calculations, technical concepts, laboratory sessions, and project work.

"Another challenge was managing time effectively while handling multiple academic responsibilities.

"I overcame these challenges through proper planning, discipline, seeking clarification whenever I encountered difficulties, and maintaining a positive attitude. I also learned the importance of starting preparations early rather than waiting until examinations were approaching."

Elizade University graduate shares study strategies

He also shared the study habits that helped him achieve an excellent CGPA at the institution. Speaking to Legit.ng, he said:

"Consistency was one of the most important factors in my academic success. I made it a habit to review lecture materials, practise calculations, study ahead of examinations, and seek help whenever I encountered concepts I did not fully understand.

"I also focused on understanding concepts rather than simply memorising information. This was particularly important in engineering because most courses required the practical application of theoretical knowledge.

"Additionally, I prioritised time management, avoided unnecessary distractions when studying, and ensured that I remained disciplined throughout each semester."

Elizade University graduate bags First Class, sets highest CGPA record. Photo Source: TikTok/bazooka

Source: TikTok

Elizade University graduate advises Automotive Engineering students

He concluded the conversation by offering advice to students and others studying Automotive Engineering at different universities.

He said:

"My advice to students studying Automotive Engineering is to take their academics seriously but, more importantly, develop a genuine understanding of the engineering principles behind what they are learning.

"Do not limit yourselves to classroom knowledge. Take advantage of practical sessions, internships, industrial training, personal projects, and opportunities to acquire technical skills.

"I would also encourage them to become familiar with emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, autonomous systems, vehicle diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and sustainable transportation.

"Most importantly, be consistent. You do not have to understand everything immediately, but you must be willing to learn."

Read the post he shared online below:

Elizade University graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Akintan Vivian Oyindamola graduated from Elizade University with First Class Honours in Law and a CGPA of 4.79, emerging as the best-graduating law student.

Despite facing health challenges during her studies, she remained focused and earned additional qualifications, including certificates from the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Diplôme d'Études en Langue Française.

Source: Legit.ng