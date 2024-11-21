Akintan Vivian Oyindamola, a First Class graduate and the Best Graduating Law Student from Elizade University, achieved remarkable academic success with a CGPA of 4.79

Despite facing significant health challenges, her disciplined approach and relentless dedication have paved the way for numerous opportunities

Vivian aspires to further her legal expertise and eventually become a partner in a tier-one law firm while managing her own businesses

Akintan Vivian Oyindamola’s educational journey led her to Elizade University where dreams took flight on the wings of knowledge.

There, she studied law with a passion that burned like a thousand suns.

Top law student Vivian Oyindamola talks success and future aspirations. Photo credit: Vivian Akintan/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Graduating with First Class Honors and a CGPA of 4.79, she didn't just excel; she soared, leaving a trail of inspiration for others to follow.

Top Law Student Vivian Oyindamola Talks Success

Alongside her remarkable academic achievements, she told Legit.ng, she earned a WIPO certification, a DELF certificate, and became an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators.

However, Vivian's path was not without its trials. She often found herself in the throes of illness, her body struggling against the demands of rigorous studies.

She told Legit.ng:

“Throughout school, I often struggled with my health, frequently finding myself in the clinic due to illness. This made it hard to keep up with my studies, especially during exam periods. Missing classes and feeling sick meant I had to constantly catch up on work, which added to the stress. Despite the challenges, I eventually learned to manage my time better and prioritizing rest.”

Throughout her time at university, Vivian remained unwavering in her commitment to excellence. Inspired by her sister's sage advice and her lecturers' encouragement, she built a strong foundation from day one.

In her words:

“I believe my academic excellence was a result of deliberate effort and consistency from day one. Inspired by my sister's advice to build a strong CGPA from the outset, and reinforced by our lecturers during orientation, I made a conscious decision to stay focused. I developed a habit of regular reading, even when it felt challenging, and meticulously prepared notes to stay organized. This disciplined approach allowed me to stay ahead and ultimately achieve academic success, graduating as the best student in my faculty.”

Discipline and Dedication Towards Studies

Vivian's journey was also marked by her ability to balance discipline with dedication. She managed her time with the precision of a skilled artisan, she told Legit.ng:

“Discipline allowed me to manage my time effectively, knowing exactly when to focus on my studies and when to take breaks. I learned to prioritize my responsibilities, so while I enjoyed playing and relaxing, I always knew that when it was time to learn, it was time to fully commit. Hard work was another key factor in my success. I am extremely dedicated, and I don't rest until I complete a task. This relentless drive pushed me to keep going, even when things got tough, and helped me achieve my academic goals.”

Looking to the future, Vivian's aspirations are as ambitious as they are inspiring. She aims to attend law school and excel, with the ultimate goal of working at a tier-one law firm.

Her plans include pursuing an LLM in Corporate Law through a scholarship, further cementing her expertise. One day, she hopes to become a partner in a prestigious law firm while also managing her own businesses, seamlessly blending her legal acumen with entrepreneurial ventures.

For those who seek to follow in her footsteps, Vivian offers wise counsel.

“My advice to someone who wants to achieve academic excellence is to stay disciplined, focused, and consistent. Set clear goals and create a study routine that works for you, making sure to balance work with rest. Don't procrastinate, start early and stay on track. Also, always believe in your abilities and be willing to put in the effort, even when it feels tough. Surround yourself with supportive people, ask for help when needed, and stay positive. Remember, academic excellence is not just about intelligence, but about hard work, determination, and a willingness to keep improving.”

UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a graduate of the University of Ilorin, Mubarak Owoade, announced that he graduated with a first class.

The man, who studied Common and Islamic Law, shared photos from his convocation ceremony on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng