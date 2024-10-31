At least 51 graduates will bag first-class honours from Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo state

484 students will graduate from the private university at its eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Kayode Ijadunola said that Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and Chief Tunde Afolabi would be awarded honorary doctorate

Ilara Mokin, Ondo state - No fewer than 484 students will graduate from Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo state at its eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Kayode Ijadunola said 51 students earned first-class honours across the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

As reported by The Punch, Ijadunola stated this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, October 30.

He explained that 51 graduated with first class, 196 are in the second class upper category, 191 are in the second class lower category and 46 are in the third class category.

According to the VC, 484 students shall be awarded Bachelor’s degrees and 74 graduate degrees after being trained, examined, and found worthy, both in character and in learning.

“These consist of 228 and 256 undergraduate degrees for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions respectively.”

The don gave a breakdown of the category of class of the graduating students, stating that 51 graduated with first class, 196 with second class upper, 191 with the second class lower, and 46 with third class graduates.

“Furthermore, we shall be awarding 16 postgraduate diplomas, 51 masters’ degrees, two Master of Philosophy degrees, and five Doctor of Philosophy degrees.”

Ijadunola disclosed that two Nigerians – the businesswoman, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, and an oil and gas businessman, Chief Tunde Afolabi would be awarded an honorary doctorate by the university at the convocation.

