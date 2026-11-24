Covenant University released a full list of 28 items that students are strictly prohibited from keeping in their hostel rooms

The banned items range from prescription drugs, alcohol, and weapons to cooking equipment, gaming consoles, and certain types of clothing

Mobile phones, SIM cards, and music files described as ungodly also appear on the university's list of prohibited hostel belongings

Covenant University has published a comprehensive list of 28 items that students are banned from keeping in the school's halls of residence, and the restrictions go well beyond what many might expect from a standard hostel policy.

The private Christian university, located in Ota, Ogun State, covers a wide range of categories in its prohibitions, from controlled substances and weapons to everyday personal items like mobile phones, jeans, and products stored in glass containers.

Covenant University lists 28 items students must not bring into halls of residence. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Original

Covenant University's full list of banned hostel items

Below is the complete list of items prohibited in Covenant University halls of residence:

1. Prescription drugs such as Rohypnol, Tramadol, codeine, and other controlled medicines.

2. Illegal drugs such as mariju@na, c0caine, her0in and crystal meth, including Colorado, Kolos, and Skunk.

3. Cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, vaping devices and Shisha.

4. Alcoholic drinks of any kind.

5. Dangerous weapons and objects capable of causing serious injuries.

6. Knives and other sharp objects.

7. Guns, bullets and other firearms.

8. Fireworks and explosives of any kind.

9. Kerosene lamps, gas cookers, candles, matches and lighters.

10. Cooking equipment including hot plates, rice cookers, noodle cookers, toasters, microwaves, electric boiling rings, saucepans and blenders.

11. Refrigerators and grilling machines.

12. Items brought into the hostel for selling or other business activities.

13. Raw food items such as rice, beans, cooking oil, spaghetti, tomato paste and cooking spices.

14. Jeans, chinos, corduroy and clothes made from similar materials.

15. Charms, talismans and other materials associated with spiritual or traditional practices.

16. Television sets.

17. Music files considered ungodly, whether stored on CDs, computers or mobile phones.

18. Video machines, video tapes, DVD players and VCD players.

19. Television cards, antennas and decoders.

20. Mobile phones, SIM cards, MiFi devices and other phone accessories.

21. Video games and gaming equipment such as PlayStation, Xbox, joysticks and gamepads.

22. Dumbbells and other weightlifting equipment.

23. Se.x toys, condoms, contraceptives and pregnancy test kits.

24. Washing machines.

25. Electric kettles with 15-amp or two-pin plugs.

26. Products packed in glass containers, including perfume bottles, groundnut jars, bread spreads and deodorants, with students advised to use non-glass alternatives instead.

27. Metal hangers and other metallic objects.

28. Any other item that the university may subsequently add to the list of prohibited belongings.

Why Covenant University hostel rules draw attention

The breadth of the restrictions reflects the university's well-known faith-based approach to student life and campus discipline. Items spanning health, safety, entertainment, food, and personal gro0ming all feature on the list, leaving students with considerably fewer personal freedoms within the hostel environment compared to most Nigerian universities.

The inclusion of clothing materials such as jeans and chinos, alongside the ban on mobile phones and gaming consoles, highlights just how far-reaching the university's hostel code of conduct is.

Covenant University releases 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Covenant University had published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, listing the charges for Nigerian, international and foreign students across its various programmes.

Medicine and Surgery was the most expensive course for Nigerian students, with fees of ₦4,639,405, followed by Law and Nursing Science. The fees cover tuition, accommodation, examinations, medical registration, laboratory use, ICT access, and several other services.

Source: Legit.ng