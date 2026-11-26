Nollywood actor Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, officially ended his 8-year tenure as TAMPAN Global President

The handover ceremony took place as part of TAMPAN's National Manifesto, Election, Award-Giving, and swearing-in event

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ajala Jalingo emerged as the new TAMPAN National President at the ceremony

Nollywood actor Bolaji Amusan, widely known as Mr Latin, has closed a significant chapter in his career after handing over leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) to his successor.

The transition took place at TAMPAN's National Manifesto, Election, Award-Giving, and swearing-in ceremony, where veteran actor and filmmaker Alhaji Akeem Alimi, popularly called Ajala Jalingo, was unveiled as the association's new National President.

TAMPAN elects a new president after Mr Latin's tenure ends. Credit: Ajala_jalingo, Mrlatin1510

Source: Instagram

In footage shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Mr Latin was seen bowing as he passed the TAMPAN flag to Ajala Jalingo, marking the formal end of an eight-year run as Global President.

Alongside the video, he wrote:

"A new chapter of service, a continuing legacy! Today, I officially handed over the TAMPAN flag to my successor, @ajala_jalingo, bringing my eight-year tenure as Global President to a close. I bow out with gratitude, honour, and fulfilment, while embracing a new responsibility as a distinguished member of TAMPAN's prestigious Board of Trustees (BOT). Leadership may change, but commitment to service and the growth of TAMPAN remains unwavering."

Who is TAMPAN's New President?

The incoming TAMPAN president is an Egba man from Ogun State with deep roots in Yoruba cinema. Ajala Jalingo previously served as governor of the Lagos chapter of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners (ANTP) before rising to this new national role.

He gained widespread recognition after appearing in the 2008 Yoruba film Ikilo Agba and has since written and produced more than 100 films, with productions stretching back to the mid-1990s.

Mr Latin Hands Over TAMPAN Presidency to Ajala Jalingo After Eight Years. Credit: Ajala_jalingo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood Reacts to Mr Latin's Handover

Fellow practitioners and fans flooded the comment section to celebrate both the outgoing and incoming presidents. Nollywood figures including Madam Saje, Fathia Balogun, Itele, and Bimbo Akinsanya were among those who left congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans below:

@popsy_farhan wrote:

"Ajala Jalingo no small oo..there was one of his movies in the 90s Oku Aparo...I really love that movie"

@rbtvofficiall commented:

"This is a proper handover from the predecessor to his successor 👏👏👏👏"

@amoo.afeez.1 said:

"If all leaders are like this, the economy will be a safer place for us,,,, God bless your boss @mrlatin1510"

@folasademaryam_iyanife wrote:

"Congratulations Sir, you did a very good job and very proud of you"

@hameazi reacted:

"Nah so this 2027 election suppose be..."

Watch Mr Latin's handover on Instagram below:

Mr Latin's Directive to Governors After Ogogo's Death

Legit.ng reported on Mr Latin’s directive asking TAMPAN state chapters to hold special sessions at their next meetings following veteran actor Ogogo’s death.

Ogogo’s passing came after a battle with stage 4 cancer and added to a painful year for Yoruba Nollywood, which has lost several veteran actors.

Source: Legit.ng