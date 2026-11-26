Babcock University published a list of hairstyles that male students are prohibited from wearing while on campus

The university's official website named two specific hairstyle categories that fall outside the institution's standards for men

Male students at Babcock University also face restrictions beyond hairstyles, with the university taking a firm stance on facial hair

Babcock University, located in Ilisan Remo, has laid out clear rules for its male students, specifying exactly which hairstyles are not permitted within the institution's premises.

The regulations, published on the university's official website, leave little room for interpretation. Two categories of hairstyles are explicitly listed as prohibited for male students on campus.

Babcock University identifies 2 hairstyles male students must avoid while on campus. Photo Source: Babcock University

Source: Original

Babcock University's banned hairstyles for male students

According to the university, the following hairstyles are not allowed:

"The following hairstyles are not permitted on the University's campuses."

1. Bushy or unkempt hair.

2. Dreadlocks.

Beard rule at Babcock University

Beyond hairstyle restrictions, Babcock University also prohibits male students from keeping beards of any kind while enrolled at the institution. The rule applies broadly, with no exceptions noted for particular beard styles or lengths.

The guidelines reflect the university's broader commitment to a defined appearance code for students on campus.

Babcock student becomes chartered accountant before graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Wuraola Sokefun graduated from Babcock University with a First Class Honours degree in Finance.

She also passed the ICAN professional examinations while still studying and earned the Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualification before her graduation ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng