The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved an increase in the amount of foreign currency banks can sell in physical cash to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, allowing eligible operators, including Ever Joj Gold Bureau De Change Limited, KimmelFX Bureau De Change Limited, Baracai Bureau De Change Limited and SohCahToa Payout BDC, among others, to access up to $1 million in cash.



Source: UGC

The new directive, which takes effect Wednesday, November 25, 2026, represents a significant adjustment to the previous arrangement, under which banks were permitted to sell a maximum of $150,000 weekly to BDCs, with only 25% of the allocation available for physical cash withdrawals.

Under the revised arrangement, the entire approved allocation can now be accessed in cash, potentially improving the availability of physical foreign currency in Nigeria’s retail foreign exchange market.

CBN Releases List of BDC Operators to Banks

The CBN has released a list of Bureau De Change operators to banks, identifying operators across the country covered by the revised foreign exchange cash allocation framework.

The document contains the names of the listed operators across different locations in Nigeria, providing further insight into the scope of the latest policy adjustment.

CBN Intervention Expected to Support FX Market Liquidity

The CBN’s decision represents a notable intervention aimed at improving the supply of physical foreign currency to the retail market.

By allowing the full approved allocation to be accessed in cash, the policy could ease some of the supply constraints previously faced by BDC operators and improve access to foreign currency for individuals and businesses with legitimate cash requirements.

The apex bank is also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where necessary to facilitate the transactions.

The intervention comes amid renewed pressure on the Naira and increased demand for foreign exchange towards the end of the year.

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, had previously attributed the recent pressure on the Naira to seasonal factors, including portfolio investors adjusting their positions, domestic businesses positioning against possible foreign exchange movements and increased spending ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Naira closed at N1,396.50/$ at the official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, representing a depreciation from the N1,393/$ recorded the previous trading day.

The CBN’s latest intervention aims to strengthen foreign exchange availability, improve market liquidity and support the operations of authorised BDC operators. Its sustained impact will depend on effective implementation and continued access to foreign currency supply.

Source: Legit.ng