NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye addressed public confusion over which agency regulates fresh fruits and certain agricultural commodities

Adeyeye said fresh fruits fall under the quarantine mandate of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, not NAFDAC

The NAFDAC DG stressed that effective food safety depends on clearly defined responsibilities across all relevant regulatory agencies

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has clarified that fresh fruits and certain agricultural commodities of public health concern do not fall under the regulatory mandate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Adeyeye said oversight of such products belongs to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), drawing a clear line between the two agencies amid what she described as public confusion over their respective roles.

NAFDAC discloses classes of food it cannot regulate Photo Credit: @NafdacAgency

Source: Getty Images

NAFDAC and NAQS: Who regulates what

The Director-General made the clarification in response to concerns that had been raised online, where some items flagged as food safety risks were incorrectly attributed to NAFDAC's jurisdiction.

Adeyeye said:

"Not everything you see flagged online falls under NAFDAC's regulatory mandate, and that distinction matters."

She noted that NAQS holds the quarantine mandate for fresh agricultural produce, and that members of the public and media outlets should direct concerns about such products to the appropriate agency.

Adeyeye also emphasised that coordinated collaboration between all relevant government agencies remains essential to delivering effective food safety regulation across Nigeria.

Why the distinction matters

The clarification is significant in a country where overlapping agency mandates can cause confusion among consumers, traders, and journalists seeking accountability for food safety failures.

NAFDAC's mandate covers the regulation and control of the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and packaged water, among other products. Fresh, unprocessed agricultural produce such as fruits and vegetables sit outside that scope under Nigerian law.

By pointing the public to NAQS, Adeyeye signalled that regulatory clarity, not just enforcement, is a priority for the agency under her leadership.

You can see the video of the NAFDAC DG on X here:

Source: Legit.ng