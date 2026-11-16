The Netherlands has outlined specific requirements for foreigners living outside the Kingdom who wish to apply for Dutch citizenship

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and can pursue citizenship through two distinct pathways: naturalisation or option

The country has set clear conditions tied to marriage, adoption, or residence permit status for those seeking naturalisation from abroad

The Netherlands has set out firm conditions for foreigners who wish to become Dutch citizens while living outside the Kingdom, with age and personal circumstances among the key qualifying factors.

According to the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), applicants based abroad can submit their requests at a Dutch embassy or consulate in their country of residence.

Netherlands sets age requirement for foreigners seeking Dutch citizenship abroad. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, for the purposes of this process, includes not only the Netherlands itself but also Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

Age requirements for Dutch citizenship from abroad

Foreigners seeking Dutch nationality from abroad have two routes available to them. The first is naturalisation, while the second is known as the option procedure, a separate process with its own qualifying criteria.

For those pursuing naturalisation, a minimum age of 18 is required. Applicants must also not currently reside in the country of which they hold citizenship. Beyond these baseline conditions, at least one of three additional circumstances must apply.

The first qualifying situation covers individuals who have been married to or registered as a partner of a Dutch citizen for a minimum of three years, provided they have also lived together with that Dutch citizen for the same period.

The second applies to adults who were adopted by a Dutch parent, as long as the adoption was legally pronounced within the Kingdom. The third pathway is open to those who already meet the requirements for a Dutch residence permit issued for a non-temporary purpose.

Dutch citizenship: What this means for African applicants

For many Africans with Dutch partners or family ties, these requirements set a clear but achievable framework. The three-year cohabitation rule in particular means couples must demonstrate an established, shared life before an application can proceed.

Those who qualify are encouraged to contact the nearest Dutch embassy or consulate to begin the process, as applications cannot be submitted remotely through the online portal when living outside the Kingdom.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng