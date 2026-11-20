Singapore's Manpower Minister Tan See Leng has announced that 8 occupations have been opened to work permit holders from more countries since September 2026

The roles span social services, food services and air transport, including cabin crew, waiters, kitchen assistants and infant caregivers

Workers from 9 non-traditional source countries, including Bangladesh, Philippines, and Thailand, will be eligible to fill the positions

Singapore has expanded access to its labour market for foreign workers, with eight occupations across three key industries opening up to work permit holders from a wider pool of countries beginning September 2026.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng made the announcement on Tuesday, March 6, 2026, confirming that the roles will be accessible to nationals from what Singapore classifies as non-traditional source countries. These countries are:

1. Bangladesh

2. Bhutan

3. Cambodia

4. India

5. Laos

6. Myanmar

7. The Philippines

8. Sri Lanka

9. Thailand

Singapore mentions 8 jobs available to citizens of 9 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore: Jobs open to more foreign workers

The occupations span three sectors. In social services, the list covers babysitters, infant caregivers, educarers and teacher aides. Food service roles include food preparers such as butchers and fishmongers, food or drink stall assistants, kitchen assistants and waiters. The aviation sector also features on the list, with cabin crew positions now included.

According to Dr Tan, the expansion is designed to let businesses bring in higher-quality workers from these non-traditional sources for specific non-PMET roles where there are not enough local candidates to fill the gaps.

Why Singapore is widening its hiring pool

The move adds these eight occupations to an existing list of manufacturing and services jobs already open to workers from the same group of countries. By broadening the scope, the government is acknowledging persistent labour shortages in sectors that rely heavily on frontline and support staff.

The inclusion of cabin crew is particularly notable, as it marks the aviation industry's entry into this expanded framework, reflecting the ongoing recovery and growth demands of Singapore's air transport sector following the disruptions of recent years.

Read the full announcement on Channel NewsAsia.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore released a list of nine countries eligible for NTS work permit jobs.

Singapore approves work permit for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced plans to add eight occupations to its Non-Traditional Source list, opening more Work Permit options in food services, social services, and air transportation.

The new rules set a minimum monthly salary of S$2,000 and an 8% quota cap for employers. Singapore is also raising salary thresholds for several work passes from 2027, while introducing a new AI and tech pass.

Source: Legit.ng