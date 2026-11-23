According to USCIS guidance, most foreigners must live in the US as lawful permanent residents for 5 years before applying for citizenship

However, spouses of US citizens qualify under a shorter residency path, but must meet strict conditions including 18 months of physical presence

Military members and children of US citizens follow entirely different routes that bypass the standard 5-year naturalisation requirement

Most foreigners looking to become US citizens must wait five full years as lawful permanent residents before they can apply for naturalisation.

According to USCIS, however, three specific categories of people are not bound by that standard timeline.

US publishes guidance on wait time for US citizenship. Photo credit: TIME, PS Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Spouses of US Citizens

Foreign nationals married to a US citizen can apply for naturalisation after just three years as a lawful permanent resident, rather than five.

Under section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the applicant must have spent those three years living in marital union with their US citizen spouse, and must remain married at the time of filing, and must continue living in marital union with their US citizen spouse while USCIS adjudicates the application until naturalisation.

Physical presence in the United States for at least 18 months out of those three years is also required, along with continuous residence in the country from the date of application through to the date of naturalisation.

Additional requirements include English language proficiency, knowledge of US civics and history, and demonstrated good moral character for the same three-year period.

Military Members Qualify For Shorter Time

Foreign nationals who have served in the US armed forces benefit from a different set of rules under two separate provisions of the INA.

Under INA 328, an applicant who has served honourably for at least one year at any point in time may be eligible for naturalisation, with some of the standard residence and physical presence requirements reduced or waived.

Under INA 329, which applies to those who served honourably during a designated period of hostilities, an applicant may not be required to reside in or be physically present in the United States for any length of time.

Military applicants must still demonstrate good moral character, English and civics competency, and an attachment to the principles of the US Constitution, unless certain waivers apply. Under INA 328, the applicant must also be a lawful permanent resident at the time of the naturalization interview, and must demonstrate good moral character for at least five years before filing Form N-400 through the day of naturalization.

Children of US Citizens

Children of US citizens do not follow the standard five-year naturalisation path at all. According to USCIS, there are two general ways a child can obtain citizenship through a US citizen parent: at birth, or after birth but before the age of 18.

Under Section 320 of the INA, a child born outside the United States automatically acquires citizenship upon meeting four conditions on or after 27 February 2001: having at least one US citizen parent (including an adoptive parent), being under 18 years of age, holding lawful permanent resident status, and residing in the United States under the legal and physical custody of the US citizen parent.

Children who live outside the United States may also qualify under Section 322 of the INA, provided they meet specific requirements including having a US citizen parent or grandparent who satisfies physical presence requirements, and being lawfully admitted and physically present in the US at the time the application is approved.

Children of US citizen military members residing abroad may complete the entire process from outside the country.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng