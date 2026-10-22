South Korea's immigration system flags a specific category of foreigners who risk up to five years in prison under the Personal Information Protection Act

The offence involves using another foreigner's passport number or alien registration number to make an immigration office visit reservation

South Korean authorities set a November 30 deadline for illegal reservations to be voluntarily cancelled before referral to investigators

South Korea has issued a stern warning to foreigners who use other people's personal details to book appointments at immigration offices, stating that such individuals could face imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to 50 million won.

The warning relates to the country's visit reservation system, which allows foreigners to schedule in-person visits to immigration offices by selecting a convenient date and time through an online platform.

South Korea mentions category of foreigners who may face years in jail. Photo credit: Reuters, picture alliance/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The system is open year-round and accessible to both registered and non-registered members of HiKorea, South Korea's official immigration services portal.

South Korea: What the Offence Involves

According to the notice, the specific conduct that triggers criminal liability is using another foreigner's personal information, such as their passport number or alien registration number, to secure an immigration office appointment.

South Korean authorities have made clear that this constitutes a violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

The penalties are significant. Offenders may face a custodial sentence of up to five years or a financial penalty of up to 50 million won, which is roughly equivalent to about 38,000 US dollars at current exchange rates.

November 30 Deadline for Voluntary Cancellations

Authorities have given those who have already made illegal reservations a window to self-correct. Anyone who cancels an unlawful booking voluntarily before 30 November will not face referral to investigators.

However, the notice makes it clear that after that date, immigration officials intend to analyse reservation data and hand over cases involving suspicious bookings to law enforcement agencies for further action.

The system's wide accessibility, which requires no prior HiKorea membership to use, appears to have made it possible for some individuals to book slots using other people's details, prompting the authorities to issue this formal caution.

South Korea explains categories of military service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea's Military Manpower Administration published an official breakdown of the six categories of military service recognised under the country's law.

The categories range from active duty conscription and reserve service to alternative service for those granted exemptions based on freedom of conscience.

Source: Legit.ng