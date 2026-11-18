Japan's Immigration Services Agency published new permanent residence guidelines that include a Japanese language proficiency requirement for most applicants

The guidelines set B1 level Japanese as the minimum language benchmark, based on the Reference Framework for Japanese Language Education

Applicants with limited understanding of Japan's systems and rules face a negative evaluation under the updated criteria

Japan has outlined the specific requirements foreigners must meet when applying for permanent residence, with language ability and civic knowledge now formally listed as evaluation factors by the Immigration Services Agency.

According to guidelines published on the Ministry of Justice website, applicants are expected to demonstrate Japanese language proficiency at B1 level or above, as defined by the Reference Framework for Japanese Language Education, a document adopted by the Council for Cultural Affairs on 12 October 2021.

Japan explains language requirements for foreigners to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The rationale given is that permanent residents need to adapt to local communities and lead ordinary social lives, which requires a functional level of communication in Japanese.

Language requirement for Japanese permanent residence

Not everyone applying for permanent residence is held to the B1 benchmark. The guidelines carve out exemptions for several categories of applicants. Highly skilled foreign professionals covered under specific classifications are excluded, as are their family members.

Children of permanent residents who were born in Japan are also exempt, provided the parent raising them already holds B1-level Japanese proficiency.

Additionally, any applicant who has completed at least six cumulative years of primary or secondary education under Japan's School Education Act is not required to meet the language standard.

Understanding Japan's rules is also assessed

Beyond language, the guidelines introduce a separate requirement around civic knowledge. Applicants who show little familiarity with Japan's systems and rules, or who appear unwilling to learn them, will receive a negative evaluation during the assessment process.

The Immigration Services Agency will use a designated method to verify whether applicants have reached a sufficient level of understanding, with the focus placed on topics covered in the official "Living and Working Guidebook."

The guidelines describe granting permanent residence to someone likely to cause difficulties in the community as inappropriate, framing civic literacy as a baseline expectation rather than an optional consideration.

The updated criteria signal a more structured approach to permanent residence screening in Japan, where both social integration and communication ability now carry measurable weight in the application process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng