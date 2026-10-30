South Korea's Foreign Workforce Policy Committee finalised Kazakhstan as the 18th sending country under the Employment Permit System on 14 August 2026

The Employment Permit System allows foreign workers to enter Korea on E-9 visas through government-to-government MOUs, bypassing private recruitment agencies

Kazakhstan's addition came after written surveys and on-site inspections confirmed its readiness, expanding a list that already covers 17 countries across Asia and Central Asia

South Korea has officially expanded its Employment Permit System (EPS) to include Kazakhstan, bringing the total number of sending countries to 18, following a government committee meeting held on Friday, 14 August 2026.

The decision was made at a session of the Foreign Workforce Policy Committee, chaired by Lim Ki-geun, Minister for Government Policy Coordination. The committee also approved a set of improvements to the EPS as it applies to the construction industry.

South Korea adds an additional country to its employment permit lists. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea: How employment permit system works

The EPS is a government-to-government framework that allows South Korea to bring in foreign workers on E-9 visas without the involvement of private recruitment agencies. Each participating country signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea, ensuring that the process of selecting and dispatching workers remains transparent and publicly accountable.

Kazakhstan's entry into the scheme followed a formal review process that included written surveys and on-site inspections. Authorities assessed whether the country had the necessary infrastructure in place, including pre-employment training facilities, EPS centres, and health checkup facilities. Kazakhstan also confirmed its commitment to institutional measures aimed at preventing illegal residency among workers sent to Korea.

Full list of sending countries

With Kazakhstan's addition, the complete list of countries whose nationals are eligible to work in South Korea under the EPS now stands at 18:

1. Philippines

2. Mongolia

3. Sri Lanka

4. Vietnam

5. Thailand

6. Indonesia

7. Uzbekistan

8. Pakistan

9. Cambodia

10. China

11. Bangladesh

12. Kyrgyzstan

13. East Timor

14. Nepal

15. Myanmar

16. Laos

17. Tajikistan

18. Kazakhstan

The government stated that diversifying the pool of sending countries was a key motivation for the expansion, alongside the need to respond more effectively to labour demand in specific sectors and to strengthen bilateral ties with Kazakhstan.

Read the official South Korean government press release on the Employment Permit System update.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 36 countries whose citizens can apply for its youth work permits.

South Korea: Waiting time for entry-gate access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea announced the expansion of smart entry gate access to travellers from 42 countries and regions, including newly added nations such as Canada, Spain and Norway.

During peak season, immigration waits reached as long as 49 minutes in 2025. The new access could help eligible visitors clear immigration faster and avoid some of the long queues.

Source: Legit.ng