Norway's immigration authority published a full breakdown of citizenship application fees, revealing significant differences depending on the applicant's age and background

While most adult applicants face a fee of NOK 6,500 to obtain Norwegian citizenship, certain categories of foreigners are listed as exempt from paying anything

The fee structure also varies for Nordic citizens, children, and those applying to retain or be released from Norwegian citizenship

Norway's immigration directorate has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who are not required to pay a fee when applying for Norwegian citizenship, with children under 18 standing out as a key exempt group.

According to information published by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), children under the age of 18 pay nothing when applying for Norwegian citizenship, whether through a formal application or a notification process.

Norway mentions foreigners exempt from paying citizenship application fee. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The same zero-fee rule applies to those applying to keep their Norwegian citizenship or to be released from it.

Norway citizenship fee breakdown

For adult applicants, the standard fee for a first-time Norwegian citizenship application stands at NOK 6,500. Those seeking to regain Norwegian citizenship under the new scheme introduced in 2020 are charged a reduced fee of NOK 3,200.

Nordic citizens applying through the notification process for adult citizenship face a separate fee of NOK 2,700.

The UDI notes that the requirements for obtaining Norwegian citizenship are not uniform across all applicants. Factors such as age, the length of time an individual has lived in Norway, and marital status can all influence how long a person must reside in the country before becoming eligible to apply.

Who qualifies for Norwegian citizenship?

Residency is a central requirement for most applicants. Those holding a valid residence permit in Norway are among those who may eventually qualify, though the specific conditions and waiting periods differ from one person to another depending on their personal circumstances.

The fee exemptions, particularly for minors, are consistent with Norway's broader approach of reducing barriers for children navigating the immigration system independently of their parents.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng