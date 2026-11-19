PalmPay warned customers about fraudsters impersonating its brand through fake websites, emails and text messages to steal account details

The fintech company urged users never to share OTPs, PINs or passwords with anyone, including callers claiming to be PalmPay staff

PalmPay listed security features such as Night Guard, Location Guard and Large Transaction Protection that customers can activate

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PalmPay has issued a fresh security warning to customers, alerting them about criminals using fake websites, deceptive links and fraudulent messages to steal personal and financial information.

The fintech company said scammers were impersonating its brand across websites, emails and text messages to trick users into providing their account details on platforms designed to look legitimate.

PalmPay issues fresh fraud alert, urges users to protect their accounts Photo: ABB

Source: Getty Images

PalmPay identified palmpay.com as its only official website and urged customers to check web addresses carefully before submitting personal information.

The company also advised users to open the PalmPay app directly to verify promotions and account notifications rather than clicking links received through emails or text messages.

PalmPay warns customers against sharing OTPs

PalmPay cautioned users against disclosing one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) or account passwords to anyone.

The company stressed that it would never request these sensitive details, including through individuals claiming to be its employees or customer service representatives.

Customers who receive suspicious calls or messages requesting their banking information were advised to decline and report the interaction through PalmPay's official customer support channels.

The company also directed users to its in-app Security Centre, where they can access and manage account protection tools.

Security features PalmPay customers can activate

PalmPay highlighted several security features available through its mobile application to help customers protect their accounts.

These include:

Night Guard: An additional security feature designed to protect accounts. Location Guard: Provides location-based account protection. Large Transaction Protection: Offers additional safeguards for large transactions. 24-hour monitoring: Helps monitor accounts for suspicious activities. Real-time security alerts: Notifies users about relevant account security activities. Secure Help: Allows customers to report and follow up on transaction disputes.

For customers who lose their phones or payment cards, PalmPay provided two emergency USSD codes:

Dial 861 12# to lock an account.

12# to lock an account. Dial 8617*5# to lock a payment card.

PalmPay tells customers never to share OTPs, PINs or passwords, warning that its staff will never request such details. Photo: Opay

Source: Getty Images

The company encouraged customers to visit the Security Centre on the app to review their accounts and activate available protection features.

Opay, Moniepoint

Similar alerts have also been issued by OPay and Moniepoint, warning customers about fraudulent communications targeting their users.

OPay has urged customers to rely on verified communication channels and avoid sharing sensitive account information with unknown individuals.

Ecobank exposes fraudsters' new methods

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ecobank Nigeria has issued a warning to customers over new cyber threats, urging vigilance against fake banking apps and deceptive pop-ups designed to steal personal information.

In a public advisory, the bank said that scammers are creating clone banking apps and pop-ups that mimic legitimate banking platforms.

It added that once installed, these fraudulent apps can access users’ phones and steal sensitive information, including PINs, passwords, and one-time passwords (OTPs), which can be used to carry out unauthorised fund transfers.

Source: Legit.ng