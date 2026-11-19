Pastor Paul Eneche fired a direct message at President Tinubu in a video posted on Thursday, November 19, 2026

The clergyman accused the president of bribing people and compromising elections to impose himself on Nigerians

Eneche called on Nigerians, including fellow pastors, to stop being silent and speak up against bad leadership

Pastor Paul Eneche has taken a bold public stance against President Bola Tinubu, delivering a pointed sermon that has set social media ablaze since it was posted on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

In the now-viral clip, the outspoken clergyman made clear that any leader who is unwanted by the people has no business seeking or holding power. He argued that true leadership is earned through the genuine desire of the governed, not through financial inducements or electoral manipulation.

Pastor Paul Eneche has sent a daring message to his fellow cleric about the state of the nation. Photo credit@ashiwajubat/@pdrpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

"Is it not a shame? People say they don't want you. You spend money to impose yourself on them," Eneche said, directing his words squarely at those in power. "They don't need you. They don't want you. Clear out. Don't contest at all."

Eneche calls out 'Architects of terrorism'

The pastor went further, warning those he described as "architects of terrorism in Nigeria" against presenting themselves for future leadership positions.

Without naming anyone directly, he declared that such individuals ascending to power would not happen "under God's watch."

Pastor Paul Eneche sends a message to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election. Photo credit@drpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

Eneche also turned his fire on fellow religious leaders and citizens who have remained silent in the face of what he called evil governance, arguing that silence amounts to consent.

"If you are silent about evil, it means you are in agreement with that evil," he said firmly. "Let people speak. Don't be a coward anymore. Evil shall not rule our land."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the state of the country:

Nigerians react to Pastor Eneche's message

The video triggered an outpouring of support and commentary online, with many Nigerians praising the clergyman for his candour.

@melody_splashy_ wrote:

"I love the way pastors are beginning to speak up"

@balo_ng commented:

"Yoruba to Yoruba. You and I know say Tinubu no deserve Second term."

@_prettymara said:

"God bless you, sir! Retire in peace and enjoy your old age. It's really not that hard"

@kelv.properties added:

"U no go ever see our famous Daddy G.O for dis kind settings. God bless you sir for speaking up and standing with the people."

@suzzygoldenz noted:

"We need more of this! Silence means acceptance."

@erykah_unscripted wrote:

"God bless this man of God. The rest quiet as usual"

@officialocheie offered a different perspective:

"It is not a shame to the present government but a shame to the opposition for not uniting together by picking one candidate and vote the current government out of power"

What Pastor Enenche said about Uma Ukpai

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Paul Enenche mourned the death of Reverend Uma Ukpai, who passed away at 80.

The pastor recalled fond memories of the late evangelist. He also shared what Uma Ukpai asked him the last time he visited him in Uyo, in February 2025.

Source: Legit.ng