Japan's Immigration Services Agency published the official conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must have lived in Japan for at least 10 years in total, with at least 5 of those years spent on a work or residence visa

The rules also set strict limits on how long residents can stay outside Japan without it affecting their application

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has laid out the exact conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for permanent residence in the country, with the minimum stay requirement set at 10 years.

According to the agency's official guidelines, an applicant must have been residing in Japan for at least 10 years at the time of submission.

Japan mentions how long foreigners must stay there to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Within that decade, a minimum of five years must have been spent holding a work visa or a residence visa specifically, not just any category of stay.

Japan's residency rule for permanent residence

Beyond the total time spent in the country, applicants must also hold the longest period of stay available under their current visa status as defined in the Enforcement Regulations of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

This requirement ensures that applicants are not simply present in Japan but are genuinely settled on a long-term basis.

Absence from Japan is another factor the government scrutinises closely. If, within the 10 years preceding an application, a person has been outside the country for six months or more in a single trip without a valid reason, or for a cumulative total of two years and six months or more, their application will generally receive a negative evaluation.

Financial Independence and national interest test

Economic self-sufficiency forms a core part of what Japan calls the "national interest" requirement. Applicants must demonstrate that they are capable of supporting themselves financially and are not likely to become a burden on public funds. Where an applicant is found to meet this standard of independent livelihood, it is counted as a positive factor in the overall assessment.

A transitional provision applies for applications submitted before 31 March 2027. During this window, applicants holding a three-year period of stay will be treated as though they hold the longest available period of stay, easing one element of the qualifying criteria.

A similar concession extends to first-time permanent residence applications submitted on or after 1 April 2027, provided the applicant already held a three-year stay period as of 31 March 2027 and a decision is reached before that period expires.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng