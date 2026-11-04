Lithuania announced three specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a waiver on residence permit application fees

The exemptions cover a range of groups, from young children to those who fought for Lithuanian freedom during occupation periods

Foreigners granted asylum or temporary protection in Lithuania are also among those who may be exempt from paying the fee

Lithuania has identified three distinct categories of foreigners who are not required to pay the standard fee when applying for or replacing a permanent residence permit in the country.

The exemptions apply regardless of whether a person is obtaining a new permit or renewing an existing one. Below is a full breakdown of who qualifies.

Lithuania explains 3 categories of applicants who can avoid residence permit fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ulrich Baumgarten/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

1. Victims of past occupations

The first category covers individuals who participated in the resistance movement and have been officially recognised as volunteer fighters or freedom fighters. It also extends to people who have received official recognition as victims of the occupations that took place between 1939 and 1990. Both groups are exempt from paying the processing fee.

2. Children under 16 years of age

The second category is straightforward: any foreigner who is below the age of 16 at the time of application qualifies for the fee exemption. This applies universally to minors within that age bracket, with no additional requirements attached.

3. People granted asylum in Lithuania

The third category covers foreigners who have been granted asylum in Lithuania, as well as those who have been placed under temporary protection in the country. Crucially, the exemption also extends to their family members who relocate to Lithuania to live with them. This means qualifying family units do not have to bear the financial cost of the permit process.

Lithuania's residence permit exemptions are part of the country's broader framework for managing foreign nationals, and understanding which category applies to a given individual can make a meaningful difference in the overall cost of settling in the country.

UAE sets income for residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit in the country.

According to the government, applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those who arrange their own housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng