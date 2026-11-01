Ireland's government has announced six new occupations added to the Critical Skills Occupation List, opening new pathways for skilled workers

The updated list includes roles spanning agriculture, construction, healthcare, and the games industry, among others

Geospatial Surveyors and Riggers within the Games Industry are among the more specialised roles now recognised under the scheme

Ireland has expanded its Critical Skills Occupation List by adding six new roles, widening employment permit eligibility for skilled workers seeking to live and work in the country.

The update, published by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, brings the total number of newly recognised occupations to six. The additions span a broad range of industries, from agriculture and construction to healthcare and the creative sector.

Ireland mentions the occupations that have been added to the Critical Skills Occupation List. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations added to Ireland's Critical Skills List

The occupations now included on the list are:

1. Agronomist

2. Construction Planner/Scheduler

3. Community Eye Care

4. Intellectual Property Professionals

5. Geospatial Surveyor (also known as Land Surveyor and Geomatics Surveyor)

6. Riggers (within the Games Industry)

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is one of Ireland's most sought-after work authorisation pathways. It is designed to attract highly qualified professionals in fields where the country has a demonstrated shortage of talent. Holders of this permit can also apply for long-term residency and bring dependants to Ireland, making it one of the more attractive routes for those considering relocation.

What the expansion means for skilled workers

The inclusion of roles such as Community Eye Care and Agronomist signals Ireland's recognition of growing needs in its healthcare and agri-food sectors. The addition of Intellectual Property Professionals reflects increasing demand driven by Ireland's status as a hub for multinational technology and pharmaceut!cal companies, where IP management is central to business operations.

The recognition of Riggers within the Games Industry is particularly notable, as it points to Ireland's expanding footprint in the global gaming and interactive entertainment space, a sector that has seen significant investment in recent years.

Construction Planner/Scheduler joins the list as Ireland continues to face sustained pressure on its housing and infrastructure development pipeline, with project management talent remaining in high demand across the sector.

Read the full announcement from Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced a list of four occupations that exempt citizens of 82 countries requiring ETA to enter.

Ireland: Occupations ineligible for employment permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland published the Ineligible Occupations List, which bars foreign workers from getting employment permits for 37 job categories.

The restriction does not shut the door on every overseas worker: jobs not on the list may still qualify for a permit, but most applicants must first show that no suitable Irish or EEA worker can fill the role.

Source: Legit.ng