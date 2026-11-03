The UK government has confirmed the minimum age at which British nationals become eligible to apply for a 10-year adult passport

Applicants who still hold a valid child passport are permitted to continue using it past a certain age, under specific conditions

The government has outlined two ways to apply for the adult passport, with costs varying depending on the method chosen

The UK government has confirmed that British nationals must be at least 16 years old to qualify for a 10-year adult passport, according to official guidance published on the government's passport application page.

The rule applies to anyone applying for their first adult passport and covers those who are 16 or will turn 16 within the next three weeks.

UK announces official age for 10-year passport. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Applicants must also be British nationals who have never previously held a UK passport, or whose last UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994.

British Passport: The Age Rule Explained

One detail that may surprise some applicants is the flexibility around child passports.

Holders of a child passport are permitted to continue using it until it expires, even after they have turned 18.

This means turning 16 does not automatically require an immediate switch to an adult document, but once an adult passport is obtained, it carries a validity of 10 years.

How to Apply for British Passport

For those based in the UK, there are two ways to go about the application.

The government advises applicants to check estimated processing times before making any travel bookings, as passport applications can take varying amounts of time to process.

Those who find themselves in urgent need of a passport due to a medical emergency or a serious family situation are directed to contact the Passport Adviceline directly.

The guidance also notes that a separate application process exists for British nationals who are currently living or travelling abroad.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng