Bahrain's new law replaced a vague 'suitable accommodation' rule with specific housing standards for domestic workers

Article 14 of the law lists requirements covering ventilation, air conditioning, bedding, wardrobes, and bathroom conditions

Concerns remain over how strictly the new accommodation provisions will be enforced across the Gulf state

Bahrain has introduced detailed housing requirements for domestic workers under Article 14 of a new labour law, replacing a previous regulation that simply required employers to provide "suitable accommodation" without further definition.

The updated law sets out clear conditions that employers must meet. Workers' rooms must be well-ventilated, well-lit, and air-conditioned, with doors, windows, and ceilings all in sound condition.

Bahrain strengthens domestic worker housing standards, requiring ventilated rooms. Credit: AFP/Getty

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Employers are also required to furnish the accommodation with proper bedding and a wardrobe for storing personal belongings.

A hygienic, well-ventilated, and well-lit bathroom in good working order must also be provided.

Workers, in turn, are required to keep their living spaces and all contents clean.

Transportation and off-site workers

Article 15 of the same law adds a further obligation for employers whose workers do not live within the household. In such cases, the employer must provide free transport for the worker to and from the workplace.

Questions over enforcement

Despite the more precise language in the new legislation, concerns remain about whether the rules will be applied in practice. Domestic workers across Bahrain and the wider Gulf region frequently live in small rooms inside employers' homes, commonly known as "maid rooms," which are often poorly equipped. Many lack proper bedding, windows, adequate ventilation, or air conditioning.

Under the current system, employers are not required to demonstrate that they can provide suitable housing before hiring a domestic worker, leaving significant gaps between what the law requires and what workers experience on the ground.

The situation for agricultural and farmworkers also presents challenges, as their accommodation is typically located on the work site and tends to have limited amenities.

Bahrain gives domestic workers end-of-service benefits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has granted domestic workers the right to end-of-service benefits for the first time, marking a significant shift in how the country treats one of its most vulnerable labour groups.

Source: Legit.ng