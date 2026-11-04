An X user claimed Davido once lodged VeryDarkMan in a 5-star hotel in Lagos and helped him rise to fame

VDM fired back at the claim on his Instagram stories, daring Davido or his team to produce proof of any financial support

The drama followed VDM publicly mocking Davido after the singer was spotted vibing to Zlatan Ibile lyrics believed to target him

Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has thrown down a public challenge to Afrobeats star Davido and his associates, demanding that they produce concrete evidence of ever supporting him financially after an online user claimed the singer had played a key role in his rise.

On November 4, 2026, VDM took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a post on X in which a user alleged that Davido had once flown him to Lagos and put him up in a five-star hotel.

VeryDarkMan addresses claims that Davido once accommodated him in a Lagos hotel and helped him. Photo: verydarkblackman/davido

Source: Instagram

The user wrote:

"VDM should not forget how Davido took him from the trenches back then. I remember when Davido invited him over to Lagos and lodged him in a 5-star hotel. VDM forgot so soon."

VDM's response to the claim

VDM was having none of it. In a pointed reply, he called on Davido or anyone from his camp to come forward with proof, stating plainly that no such assistance was ever given.

His response read:

"I guess is the right time to present evidence him or his crew members suppose get receipt where they give me money na, or book hotel, or pay flight wong why you think say I fit call anybody out on their bullshyyyyt, I LIKE AS UNA DEY ALWAYS USE THIS THING CREATE UNA HAPPINESS I NO DEY COLLECT MONEY 00000, GO AND ASK .... VDM GET MONEY WELL WELL THEM SELF KNOW NA"

VeryDarkMan demands evidence from Davido and his team over allegations that the singer helped him in the past. Photo: verydarkblackman/davido

Source: Instagram

The X user's post came in the wake of a video VDM had shared earlier today, in which he mocked Davido after footage emerged of the Grammy-nominated singer enthusiastically singing along to lyrics by Zlatan Ibile at the rapper's wedding welcome party in Morocco.

The lyrics were widely understood to be a reference to VDM.

The activist used the moment to address the growing public commentary around his candid statements on self-pleasure, defending his position and insisting he had never concealed his views or personal habits from anyone.

VDM also suggested that Zlatan's newly released track "INFERNO" had effectively been turned into a diss aimed at him, and he issued a stern warning to the rapper, saying Zlatan would face consequences for the move.

The back-and-forth has reignited conversation online about VDM's relationships with prominent Nigerian music figures and his reputation for speaking without a filter, regardless of who is involved.

Watch VDM mock Davido in the Instagram video below:

VDM sparks debate as he drags Apostle Arome over miracle claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng