The UK Home Office published new guidance on October 8, 2026, covering educational activities foreigners can pursue without a Student visa

Eligible visitors can study in the UK for up to six months under a Standard Visitor visa, subject to specific course requirements

The guidance also covers foreign nationals participating in programmes under the Erasmus+ scheme

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom's Home Office has released updated guidance setting out the types of courses and training programmes that foreign nationals are allowed to pursue in the country without needing to obtain a Student visa.

The guidance was published on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and covers the visa options open to visitors who intend to engage in educational activities during their time in the UK.

The UK Home Office updates its guidance on educational activities foreigners can pursue without a Student visa. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

What the standard visitor visa allows

Under the updated rules, foreign nationals can enrol in study programmes for a period of up to six months using a Standard Visitor visa, as long as the course they intend to follow meets the conditions set out by the Home Office. This offers an alternative pathway for short-term learners who do not qualify for, or do not require, a full Student visa.

The guidance also addresses participants in the Erasmus+ scheme, an education and training initiative that supports international academic exchange, explaining how those individuals can satisfy UK entry requirements while taking part in the programme.

The Home Office did not specify every category of course covered under the rules, but the guidance is intended to give foreign visitors and institutions a clearer picture of what is permitted within a visitor visa framework, without the more extensive requirements attached to a formal Student visa application.

Nigerian students and travellers considering short-term educational visits to the UK are advised to review the official Home Office guidance carefully to confirm whether their intended course or training programme qualifies under the Standard Visitor visa route before making any travel arrangements.

Nigerians planning short-term educational visits to the UK are advised to check visa requirements before travelling. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng highlights the educational activities foreigners can undertake in the UK without a Student visa:

School exchange programmes: Visitors can participate in approved exchange activities involving schools in the UK and other countries. Training programmes: Foreigners can receive or provide training during their visit, subject to visitor visa conditions. Job shadowing: Participants can observe professionals at work to gain practical knowledge and experience. Skills competitions: Foreigners can participate in approved competitions designed to test or develop professional and practical skills. Preparatory visits: Participants can undertake visits to prepare for educational or training activities. Studying at accredited educational institutions: Foreigners can enrol in eligible short courses at recognised educational institutions. Academic, scientific and research exchanges: Eligible visitors can take part in academic exchanges, scientific programmes and research-related activities. Workshops, seminars and conferences: Visitors can attend educational and professional workshops, seminars and conferences. Short-term traineeships: Eligible visitors can undertake certain traineeships lasting less than six months. Sports coaching and training: Visitors can receive coaching or training at sports organisations.

UK student visa changes: What you should know

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported what foreign students should know about the UK student visa changes.

The updates touch on visa formats, post-study work rights, financial thresholds, English language standards, and dependent travel rules, among other areas.

Nigerian nationals applying for UK visit and student visas now receive an electronic immigration status rather than a physical sticker in their passport.

Source: Legit.ng