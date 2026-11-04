New Zealand's government has outlined two specific categories of foreign nationals who can qualify for a family violence work visa

The visa allows holders to work for any employer across the country and travel in and out of New Zealand freely

Eligible applicants may stay in New Zealand for up to six months, with a possible extension to nine months if they have applied for residence

New Zealand has opened a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who have experienced family violence, with the government listing two categories of people who may qualify.

According to information published on New Zealand's official government website.

New Zealand outlines benefits available to foreigners granted family work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Phil Walter/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand family violence work visa

the first category covers individuals who experienced family violence while in a partnership with a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.

The second covers those who experienced family violence and held a visa tied to their relationship with a temporary migrant living in New Zealand.

The government's website states:

"You can apply for this visa if you have experienced family violence and have been in a partnership with a New Zealand citizen or resident, or hold a partnership-based visa with a temporary migrant."

What the family violence work visa allows

New Zealand has also outlined the specific benefits that come with the visa. Recipients are entitled to:

- Stay in New Zealand for up to six months

- Stay for up to nine months on a second work visa if they have applied for residence

- Work for any employer in any part of New Zealand

- Travel in and out of New Zealand

The provisions give eligible applicants the flexibility to stabilise their situation without being tied to a single employer or location, which is a meaningful distinction from many other visa categories that restrict the type of work a holder may undertake.

New Zealand names those eligible for work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand published a list of eight Asian countries whose citizens can apply for special work visas to take up jobs in the country.

The countries include China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The government also outlined the specific jobs and requirements attached to each country's visa pathway, covering occupations such as chefs, nurses, engineers, interpreters and martial arts coaches.

Source: Legit.ng