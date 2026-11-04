Australia published a list of 100 Indian universities whose graduates may qualify for the MATES visa scheme

The MATES visa allows eligible Indian graduates and early-career professionals to live and work in Australia for up to two years

Graduates must also hold qualifications in specific industries such as renewable energy, AI, mining, or financial technology to be eligible

Australia has named 100 Indian universities whose graduates may qualify for the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES), a visa pathway that allows eligible Indian nationals to live and work in the country for up to two years.

The Australian government published the full list of qualifying institutions on its official website, alongside the industries that applicants' qualifications must relate to.

Australia publishes names of 100 universities whose graduates can apply for 2-year stay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN

Source: Getty Images

Australia's MATES visa: 100 eligible universities

Below are all 100 universities whose graduates may be eligible to apply:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

10. Jawaharlal Nehru University

11. Banaras Hindu University

12. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

13. Jamia Millia Islamia

14. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

15. University of Delhi

16. Aligarh Muslim University

17. Jadavpur University

18. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

19. Vellore Institute of Technology

20. Anna University

21. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

22. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

23. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

24. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

25. University of Hyderabad

26. Calcutta University

27. Homi Bhabha National Institute

28. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

29. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

30. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

31. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

32. Chandigarh University

33. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

34. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

35. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

36. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

37. Savitribai Phule Pune University

38. Kerala University

39. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

40. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)

41. Andhra University

42. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune

43. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

44. Bharathiar University

45. Lovely Professional University

46. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

47. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy

48. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

49. Amity University

50. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

51. Cochin University of Science and Technology

52. Symbiosis International

53. National Institute of Technology Warangal

54. National Institute of Technology Calicut

55. Bharathidasan University

56. Institute of Chemical Technology

57. Gauhati University

58. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

59. UPES

60. Panjab University

61. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata

62. Jamia Hamdard

63. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

64. University of Madras

65. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali

66. Delhi Technological University

67. Mahatma Gandhi University

68. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

69. University of Kashmir

70. Osmania University

71. Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research

72. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

73. Indian Institute of Technology Patna

74. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh

75. Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

76. Alagappa University

77. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur

78. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal

79. Graphic Era University

80. Punjab Agricultural University

81. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

82. Malaviya National Institute of Technology

83. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

84. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

85. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

86. Mysore University

87. University of Jammu

88. King George's Medical University

89. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

90. Christ University

91. Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research

92. National Institute of Technology Silchar

93. National Institute of Technology Durgapur

94. Gujarat University

95. Shiv Nadar University

96. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

97. Acharya Nagarjuna University

98. Tata Institute of Social Sciences

99. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna

100. Periyar University

Industries that MATES applicants must qualify in

Graduating from one of the listed universities is not sufficient on its own. The Australian government requires that an applicant's qualifications must also relate to one of the following sectors:

- Renewable energy

- Mining

- Engineering

- Information and communications technology

- Artificial intelligence

- Financial technology

- Agricultural technology

Australia lists countries eligible for free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs published a list of 36 European countries whose citizens qualify for the free eVisitor visa, which allows multiple visits within 12 months, with each stay lasting up to three months.

The list does not include any African country, meaning Nigerians and other African nationals must apply through alternative visa routes to visit Australia.

Source: Legit.ng