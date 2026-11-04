Australia Publishes Names of 100 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for a 2-Year Work Visa
- Australia published a list of 100 Indian universities whose graduates may qualify for the MATES visa scheme
- The MATES visa allows eligible Indian graduates and early-career professionals to live and work in Australia for up to two years
- Graduates must also hold qualifications in specific industries such as renewable energy, AI, mining, or financial technology to be eligible
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Australia has named 100 Indian universities whose graduates may qualify for the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES), a visa pathway that allows eligible Indian nationals to live and work in the country for up to two years.
The Australian government published the full list of qualifying institutions on its official website, alongside the industries that applicants' qualifications must relate to.
Australia's MATES visa: 100 eligible universities
Below are all 100 universities whose graduates may be eligible to apply:
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
7. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi
8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
10. Jawaharlal Nehru University
11. Banaras Hindu University
12. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
13. Jamia Millia Islamia
14. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
15. University of Delhi
16. Aligarh Muslim University
17. Jadavpur University
18. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
19. Vellore Institute of Technology
20. Anna University
21. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
22. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
23. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
24. Siksha `O` Anusandhan
25. University of Hyderabad
26. Calcutta University
27. Homi Bhabha National Institute
28. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
29. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
30. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
31. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
32. Chandigarh University
33. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
34. National Institute of Technology Rourkela
35. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
36. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
37. Savitribai Phule Pune University
38. Kerala University
39. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
40. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
41. Andhra University
42. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune
43. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
44. Bharathiar University
45. Lovely Professional University
46. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
47. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy
48. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
49. Amity University
50. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
51. Cochin University of Science and Technology
52. Symbiosis International
53. National Institute of Technology Warangal
54. National Institute of Technology Calicut
55. Bharathidasan University
56. Institute of Chemical Technology
57. Gauhati University
58. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
59. UPES
60. Panjab University
61. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
62. Jamia Hamdard
63. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
64. University of Madras
65. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali
66. Delhi Technological University
67. Mahatma Gandhi University
68. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
69. University of Kashmir
70. Osmania University
71. Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research
72. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
73. Indian Institute of Technology Patna
74. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh
75. Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
76. Alagappa University
77. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur
78. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal
79. Graphic Era University
80. Punjab Agricultural University
81. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
82. Malaviya National Institute of Technology
83. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
84. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
85. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
86. Mysore University
87. University of Jammu
88. King George's Medical University
89. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
90. Christ University
91. Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research
92. National Institute of Technology Silchar
93. National Institute of Technology Durgapur
94. Gujarat University
95. Shiv Nadar University
96. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
97. Acharya Nagarjuna University
98. Tata Institute of Social Sciences
99. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna
100. Periyar University
Industries that MATES applicants must qualify in
Graduating from one of the listed universities is not sufficient on its own. The Australian government requires that an applicant's qualifications must also relate to one of the following sectors:
- Renewable energy
- Mining
- Engineering
- Information and communications technology
- Artificial intelligence
- Financial technology
- Agricultural technology
Australia lists countries eligible for free visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs published a list of 36 European countries whose citizens qualify for the free eVisitor visa, which allows multiple visits within 12 months, with each stay lasting up to three months.
The list does not include any African country, meaning Nigerians and other African nationals must apply through alternative visa routes to visit Australia.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng