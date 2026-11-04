Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa announced plans to hold a funeral for his late father with an empty casket

His father, Kenneth Chukwumezie Odoputa, was kidnapped by gunmen in Imo State in May 2022 and killed despite a ransom payment

Odoputa shared an emotional message urging people carrying hidden grief to seek support from someone they trust

Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, announcing that his family will hold a funeral ceremony for his late father without a body to bury.

In an emotional video posted to his Instagram page on November 3, 2026, Uche Odoputa said the family will, in a matter of weeks, gather to honour his father, Mr Kenneth Chukwumezie Odoputa, known by those close to him as "Honestman," who was born on August 10, 1950 and died on May 6, 2022.

Uche Odoputa prepares to honour his late father four years after his abduction and tragic death in Imo State. Photo: ucheodoputa1

Source: Instagram

"In a few weeks, we will hold a funeral with an empty casket to honour my father," he said. "We have no body to lay to rest, but we have his life to remember, his dignity to honour, our love to express."

How Kenneth Odoputa was killed

The circumstances behind the actor's family's heartbreak stretch back to May 2022, when gunmen abducted his father, Kenneth Odoputa and a close friend in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The family acted quickly, raising the alarm and allegedly paying the ransom that was demanded.

Despite this, the kidnappers murdered both men and refused to surrender their bodies, leaving the Odoputa family unable to give Kenneth a traditional burial.

Four years on, the actor is facing the agonising reality of holding a farewell with nothing to inter.

Uche Odoputa announces plans to hold an unusual funeral for his late father. Photo: ucheodoputa1

Source: Instagram

Uche Odoputa's message on grief and silence

Beyond the announcement, Uche Odoputa used the moment to reach out to others carrying invisible pain, urging anyone quietly grieving not to suffer alone.

"I am sharing this because there are people carrying things you cannot see. People going to work, raising families, and showing up for others while living with loss themselves," he said in the video.

He also called on those around grieving people to show up and listen, rather than searching for the right words.

"You don't always need the perfect words. Sometimes, being present matters," he added.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Sharing this is also my way of reaching someone who is quietly grieving. Tell someone you trust how you are really doing. Asking for support does not diminish your strength or your faith."

He closed his tribute with a direct message to his father: "Dad, we love you. We remember you. We will always honour you."

Watch Uche Odoputa speak in the Instagram video below:

Francis Duru’s family announces burial dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru announced the dates and venues for his burial ceremonies following his death at 59.

The family scheduled the first Service of Songs for November 25 in Abuja, followed by another on December 10 at his family compound in Okai, Imo State.

The funeral and interment will take place at the same Imo State location on December 11, as the family thanked Nigerians for their support and invited loved ones and well-wishers to honour the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng