Japan's Specified Skilled Worker programme actively recruits foreign nationals ready to work in 16 industrial fields without prior on-the-job training

The 16 occupations covered by the SSW status range from nursing care and aviation to agriculture, forestry, and shipbuilding

Japan first introduced the Specified Skilled Worker residence status in April 2019 to address labour shortages across key industries

Japan has opened its doors to skilled foreign workers through a formal government programme covering 16 occupations, offering an official route for overseas professionals to live and work in the country.

The programme was first established as a dedicated residence category designed to attract experienced workers from abroad.

Japan opens 16 occupation categories to foreign workers. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Unlike internship or trainee arrangements, the SSW status is intended for individuals who can step into a role and contribute immediately, without needing extensive on-the-job training.

16 Occupations Open to Foreign Workers

Japan's SSW programme covers the following fields:

1. Nursing Care

2. Building Cleaning Management

3. Manufacture of Industrial Products

4. Construction Industry

5. Shipbuilding and Ship Machinery Industry

6. Automobile Repair and Maintenance

7. Aviation Industry

8. Accommodation Industry

9. Agriculture

10. Fishery and Aquaculture Industries

11. Manufacture of Food and Beverages

12. Food Service Industry

13. Automobile Transportation Business

14. Railway

15. Forestry

16. Wood Industry

It is worth noting that the "Machine Parts and Tooling Industries" category was renamed "Manufacture of Industrial Products" in April 2024, broadening the scope of that particular field.

What Applicants Need to Know

The SSW status is targeted at professionals who have already built expertise in their respective fields and wish to put those skills to use in a Japanese workplace. Applicants are expected to meet industry-specific requirements and pass relevant evaluations before taking up employment.

Japan's ageing population and declining birth rate have created persistent labour shortages across many of the sectors listed, making the SSW programme a significant part of the country's strategy for sustaining its workforce.

Fields such as nursing care, construction, and food manufacturing have seen particularly high demand for overseas talent in recent years.

Japan officially introduces pre-entry screening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced a new pre-entry tuberculosis screening requirement targeting nationals of six high-TB-burden countries.

The policy applies to those seeking medium- to long-term entry into Japan, with several categories of travellers listed as exempt.

Source: Legit.ng