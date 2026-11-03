Singapore's government has published the full list of foreigners eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country

Three specific categories of applicants stand out as they do not require a sponsor to begin the PR application process

The categories range from foreign investors to students and holders of certain work passes issued by Singapore

Singapore has outlined three categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country without needing a sponsor, according to information published on the government's official website.

The Singapore government notes that several groups of people qualify for permanent residence, but three of those categories are distinct in that applicants can proceed independently, without a sponsor backing their application.

Singapore names 3 categories of foreigners who can submit PR applications on their own. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RODGER BOSCH/Kandl

Source: Getty Images

Foreign investors who qualify for Singapore PR

The first category covers foreign investors based in Singapore. Individuals who have made qualifying investments in the country may apply for permanent residence on their own, without requiring a local sponsor to support the process.

Students who have passed national examinations

The second category applies to students who are currently studying in Singapore and have passed at least one national examination. Recognised examinations include the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and the GCE N, O, or A Levels. Students enrolled in the Integrated Programme (IP) are also included under this category, making it possible for younger applicants to begin the PR process while still in school.

Employment Pass and S Pass holders

The third category covers holders of an Employment Pass or an S Pass. These are work passes issued to foreign professionals and mid-skilled workers employed in Singapore. Pass holders in either of these groups may apply for permanent residence without a sponsor, provided they meet the other requirements set by the government.

Singapore's permanent residence framework offers a structured pathway for foreigners with established ties to the country, whether through investment, education, or employment, to formalise their stay on a long-term basis.

Singapore names countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore's Ministry of Manpower published a list of nine countries whose citizens are eligible for selected jobs under its Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List.

The government also outlined three conditions employers must meet to hire workers under the scheme, including paying each worker a minimum monthly salary of $2,000.

Source: Legit.ng