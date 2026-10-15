Germany published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa and stay for a limited period

The German government confirmed that visa-free entry comes with specific conditions, including a 90-day cap within any 180-day period

The list covers 44 countries, ranging from EU member statany 180 daysns such as the United Kingdom, Georgia, and Ukraine

Germany has released the official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information published on the German government's website.

The list covers 44 countries, the majority of which are European nations, and sets a clear cap on how long visa-exempt travellers may stay.

Germany identifies 44 European countries whose nationals can visit without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Germany: eligible European countries

"Persons who do not require a visa to enter Germany must not remain on German territory for more than 90 days," the German government states on its official website.

Full list of countries that can enter Germany without a visa

According to the German government, the following 44 countries are exempt from visa requirements for short stays:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czech Republic

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. Finland

13. France

14. Georgia

15. Germany

16. Hungary

17. Iceland

18. Ireland

19. Italy

20. Kosovo

21. Latvia

22. Liechtenstein

23. Lithuania

24. Luxembourg

25. Malta

26. Moldova

27. Monaco

28. Montenegro

29. Netherlands

30. North Macedonia

31. Norway

32. Poland

33. Portugal

34. Romania

35. San Marino

36. Serbia

37. Slovak Republic

38. Slovenia

39. Spain

40. Sweden

41. Switzerland

42. Ukraine

43. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

44. Vatican City

What the 90-day visa-free rule means

The 90-day limit is not a continuous allowance from the date of first entry. For travellers within the Schengen Area, the rule generally applies within any rolling 180-day period, meaning the clock does not simply reset after each trip.

It is also important to note that visa-free access covers short stays only. Activities such as employment or certain other purposes require a separate authorisation, and visa-free entry does not grant permission to work or carry out activities beyond what is permitted under a standard short-stay exemption.

Germany visa-free entry: eligible African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany has listed two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for short stays.

The countries are Mauritius and Seychelles, although travellers must meet specific conditions, including stay limits and passport requirements.

Source: Legit.ng