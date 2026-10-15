Full List: 44 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Germany Without a Visa
- Germany published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa and stay for a limited period
- The German government confirmed that visa-free entry comes with specific conditions, including a 90-day cap within any 180-day period
- The list covers 44 countries, ranging from EU member statany 180 daysns such as the United Kingdom, Georgia, and Ukraine
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Germany has released the official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information published on the German government's website.
The list covers 44 countries, the majority of which are European nations, and sets a clear cap on how long visa-exempt travellers may stay.
Germany: eligible European countries
"Persons who do not require a visa to enter Germany must not remain on German territory for more than 90 days," the German government states on its official website.
Full list of countries that can enter Germany without a visa
According to the German government, the following 44 countries are exempt from visa requirements for short stays:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
6. Bulgaria
7. Croatia
8. Cyprus
9. Czech Republic
10. Denmark
11. Estonia
12. Finland
13. France
14. Georgia
15. Germany
16. Hungary
17. Iceland
18. Ireland
19. Italy
20. Kosovo
21. Latvia
22. Liechtenstein
23. Lithuania
24. Luxembourg
25. Malta
26. Moldova
27. Monaco
28. Montenegro
29. Netherlands
30. North Macedonia
31. Norway
32. Poland
33. Portugal
34. Romania
35. San Marino
36. Serbia
37. Slovak Republic
38. Slovenia
39. Spain
40. Sweden
41. Switzerland
42. Ukraine
43. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
44. Vatican City
What the 90-day visa-free rule means
The 90-day limit is not a continuous allowance from the date of first entry. For travellers within the Schengen Area, the rule generally applies within any rolling 180-day period, meaning the clock does not simply reset after each trip.
It is also important to note that visa-free access covers short stays only. Activities such as employment or certain other purposes require a separate authorisation, and visa-free entry does not grant permission to work or carry out activities beyond what is permitted under a standard short-stay exemption.
Germany visa-free entry: eligible African countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany has listed two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for short stays.
The countries are Mauritius and Seychelles, although travellers must meet specific conditions, including stay limits and passport requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng