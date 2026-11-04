Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both broke their silence on Instagram after the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

De Miguel collapsed on the pitch during a Spanish second division match after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono

Several major clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Kylian Mbappe, also joined the global outpouring of condolences

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both spoken out following the death of Spanish second-division footballer Jesús de Miguel, who collapsed on the pitch during a league match and passed away on Tuesday, November 3, at the age of 30.

The Tenerife striker suffered a cardiac arrest after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in the closing moments of a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have joined the football world in paying emotional tributes to Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel. Photo credit: CD Tenerife

Source: Twitter

According to AS Soccer, De Miguel initially received emergency treatment at the stadium before being rushed to hospital, where doctors reported him in a serious but stable condition.

His neurological state later worsened, and Tenerife confirmed his death the following morning.

The match was abandoned at the time of the incident.

Ronaldo and Messi react to De Miguel's death

According to GOAL, Al Nassr forward Ronaldo posted a black and white image of De Miguel celebrating a goal to his Instagram Story, writing in Spanish:

"A tragedy. No words... Sending strength to the family. Rest in peace."

Messi, captain of Inter Miami, also turned to Instagram to share his grief, uploading a photograph of the Tenerife striker alongside a message that read:

"There are no words... My condolences and much strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

The fact that two of the sport's most celebrated figures chose to respond so publicly underlined how deeply the tragedy resonated across the global football community.

How the incident unfolded

The collision happened during stoppage time, with De Miguel chasing a loose ball inside the FC Andorra half.

Goalkeeper Jesús Owono came rushing off his line to make a clearance, and the pair clashed with significant force, Owono's knee appearing to make contact with De Miguel's chest.

The striker went down immediately, and medical staff from both clubs rushed on to the pitch to attend to him before an ambulance transferred him to hospital.

Tenerife confirmed late Monday that the club's medical team had worked quickly at the scene, though the severity of the cardiac arrest ultimately proved insurmountable.

Football world unites in grief

Beyond Ronaldo and Messi, the response from across European football was swift and widespread.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United were among the clubs that released public statements honouring the striker.

Kylian Mbappe also shared a message of condolence.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, who owns FC Andorra, expressed his sorrow personally.

Tenerife, in a formal statement, said the club was struggling to process the loss and extended its full support to De Miguel's family, close friends, and everyone connected to the club.

De Miguel was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Police open investigation into De Miguel's death

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Spanish police have opened a criminal investigation into the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by a collision during a league match the previous evening.

The 30-year-old forward was involved in a challenge near midfield during stoppage time of a Spanish second-division fixture between Tenerife and Andorra when goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his area to clear the ball and struck the forward in the chest.

Source: Legit.ng