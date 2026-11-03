The UK government outlined the qualification standards foreign graduates must meet to apply for the High Potential Individual visa without employer sponsorship

Applicants must have received their degree within the last five years and must verify their qualification through Ecctis before applying

The visa allows eligible graduates to live and work in the UK without needing a job offer or sponsor from a British employer

The UK government has set out the degree requirements that foreign graduates must satisfy to qualify for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route that allows overseas nationals to live and work in Britain without needing an employer to sponsor them.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, confirms that eligible applicants must hold a qualification equivalent to a UK degree at the undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral level, and must have received it within the last five years.

The UK outlines three degree levels eligible for work in Britain without employer sponsorship. Photo credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

UK HPI visa: Accepted degree levels

The UK government says an applicant's qualification must match one of the following:

1. A UK bachelor's degree.

2. A UK postgraduate degree.

3. A UK PhD or doctorate.

Beyond meeting the level requirement, the degree must have been awarded within the five years immediately before the application is submitted.

UK HPI visa: The Ecctis assessment requirement

Foreign graduates cannot simply self-certify that their degree meets the standard. The government requires applicants to approach Ecctis, an official body responsible for comparing overseas qualifications against UK benchmarks, to confirm that the qualification is valid and sits at the correct level.

One important distinction in the guidance is that Ecctis assesses the qualification itself, not the university that awarded it. A separate list of eligible universities determines whether the institution qualifies under the HPI route, and Ecctis will not verify this on an applicant's behalf.

Graduates who have already gone through an Ecctis assessment do not need to repeat the process. They can submit the certificate from their earlier assessment as part of their HPI visa application.

The HPI visa is aimed at high-achieving graduates from top global universities who wish to build a career in the UK outside the conventional points-based skilled worker route, which requires a confirmed job offer and employer sponsorship before an application can proceed.

Legit.ng reported that the UK listed five conditions that foreign graduates must satisfy to be eligible for its special work visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK excluded two categories of foreign graduates from seeking its special work visa.

UK proposes 2-year post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had proposed a two-year post-study work visa for foreign graduates of some selected universities.

Under the proposal, the longer visa period will apply only to graduates from institutions where compliance standards are strong, and labour market outcomes are demonstrably positive.

Universities that do not meet these benchmarks would not qualify for the extension, meaning their graduates would remain on the 18-month arrangement that was to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng