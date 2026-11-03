UK Names 3 Qualifications that Could Help Foreign Graduates Work in Britain Without Sponsorship
- The UK government outlined the qualification standards foreign graduates must meet to apply for the High Potential Individual visa without employer sponsorship
- Applicants must have received their degree within the last five years and must verify their qualification through Ecctis before applying
- The visa allows eligible graduates to live and work in the UK without needing a job offer or sponsor from a British employer
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The UK government has set out the degree requirements that foreign graduates must satisfy to qualify for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route that allows overseas nationals to live and work in Britain without needing an employer to sponsor them.
The guidance, published on the official UK government website, confirms that eligible applicants must hold a qualification equivalent to a UK degree at the undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral level, and must have received it within the last five years.
UK HPI visa: Accepted degree levels
The UK government says an applicant's qualification must match one of the following:
1. A UK bachelor's degree.
2. A UK postgraduate degree.
3. A UK PhD or doctorate.
Beyond meeting the level requirement, the degree must have been awarded within the five years immediately before the application is submitted.
UK HPI visa: The Ecctis assessment requirement
Foreign graduates cannot simply self-certify that their degree meets the standard. The government requires applicants to approach Ecctis, an official body responsible for comparing overseas qualifications against UK benchmarks, to confirm that the qualification is valid and sits at the correct level.
One important distinction in the guidance is that Ecctis assesses the qualification itself, not the university that awarded it. A separate list of eligible universities determines whether the institution qualifies under the HPI route, and Ecctis will not verify this on an applicant's behalf.
Graduates who have already gone through an Ecctis assessment do not need to repeat the process. They can submit the certificate from their earlier assessment as part of their HPI visa application.
The HPI visa is aimed at high-achieving graduates from top global universities who wish to build a career in the UK outside the conventional points-based skilled worker route, which requires a confirmed job offer and employer sponsorship before an application can proceed.
Legit.ng reported that the UK listed five conditions that foreign graduates must satisfy to be eligible for its special work visa.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK excluded two categories of foreign graduates from seeking its special work visa.
UK proposes 2-year post-study work visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had proposed a two-year post-study work visa for foreign graduates of some selected universities.
Under the proposal, the longer visa period will apply only to graduates from institutions where compliance standards are strong, and labour market outcomes are demonstrably positive.
Universities that do not meet these benchmarks would not qualify for the extension, meaning their graduates would remain on the 18-month arrangement that was to take effect on January 1, 2027.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng