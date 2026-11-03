Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has alleged that some artists resort to voodoo, popularly called jazz, in their quest for hit songs

Speaking on the Tea With Tay podcast, the rapper said getting a successful song is not easy and suggested that the struggle sometimes affects artists

Odumodublvck praised Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido for their ability to consistently release hit songs over the years

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has made a controversial claim about what some artists allegedly do behind the scenes to achieve success in the country's competitive music industry.

The rapper, whose real name is Tochukwu Ojogwu, made the allegation during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast, where he discussed the challenges of making hit songs.

Odumodu claims that some artists resort to voodoo to make hit songs. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to him, getting a commercially successful song is not always easy, with some artistes allegedly turning to spiritual practices in a bid to achieve the feat.

“Getting a hit song is not easy. Sometimes people even do jazz to get one. That is why you see some artists crashing out when they struggle to get a hit,” he said.

Odumodublvck names Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido

While discussing the difficulty of making hit records, Odumodublvck singled out three of Nigeria's biggest music stars for praise.

The rapper mentioned Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, noting that their ability to consistently release successful songs over several years deserves recognition.

“Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have been dropping hit songs consistently for years. You have to respect that. Some artistes never get a hit song throughout their careers,” he added.

Odumodublvck did not mention the artists he was referring to when he spoke about those allegedly using jazz to secure hit songs.

He also did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Watch the X video of Odumodu's interview here:

Reactions trail Odumodu's claims

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Toluwase_x stated:

"Wizkid and hit songs 4 d same convo. Totomodu sef"

@dplondon_1 shared:

"No be lie, wizkid seff fit testify to am say @davido na daddy of constant hit… I mean a proper back to back hits oooo. @burnaboy too Dey try but they all know the truth and the baba."

@EmEkwueme wrote:

"It is not only singers that do jazz to succeed. All other successful/rich people did and still do jazz to succeed/get rich."

Odumodu says a commercially successful song is not always easy. Photo: @odumodublvk/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng