The UK government published the official fees for first adult passport applications in 2026, with costs varying by method

Applicants in the UK can choose between an online application or a paper form, with prices starting from £102 (about ₦204,000)

British nationals aged 16 and above who have never held a UK passport are among those eligible to apply for the 10-year document

The UK government has published the official cost of obtaining a first adult passport in 2026, with fees depending on whether applicants choose to apply online or through a paper form.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applying online costs £102 (about ₦204,000), while submitting a paper application costs £115.50 (about ₦231,000).

UK reveals how much applicants must pay for a 10-year British passport. Photo credit: Anna Barclay, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Both routes are available to applicants based in the United Kingdom. Those applying from outside the country are directed to a separate application process.

An adult passport issued under the scheme is valid for 10 years.

Who can apply for UK first adult passport?

The UK government says the first adult passport is open to British nationals who are aged 16 or older, or who will turn 16 within the next three weeks, and who have never previously held a UK passport.

People whose last UK passport was issued before January 1, 1994 must also apply through this route, regardless of whether they have held a passport before.

Applicants who currently hold a child passport can continue using it until it expires, even after turning 18.

For those who hold dual citizenship and carry a non-British passport, the UK government requires that the name and gender shown on the non-British passport match exactly what the applicant wants on their British passport.

Where these details differ, the applicant must first update the non-British passport before submitting a British passport application.

UK passport: Key advice before you apply

The UK government urged applicants to check processing times before applying and to avoid booking any travel until the passport has been received.

For people facing urgent travel due to a medical emergency or the serious illness or death of a close friend or family member, the government advised calling the Passport Adviceline directly.

Legit.ng reported that the UK listed specific personal changes that will legally require new passports.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK released a guide for getting fast-track passport applications.

Duration for getting British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how long it will take to get a British passport.

According to the official post, most people who apply for a British passport through the standard service will receive their document within three weeks.

The clock starts ticking from the moment the passport office receives the applicant's supporting documents, not from when the application is submitted online.

Source: Legit.ng