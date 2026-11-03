Former adult film actress Cindy Oshodi has opened up about her emotional struggles, saying she regrets decisions she made in the past

In a tearful video, she spoke about feeling lonely and struggling to maintain friendships, adding that she sometimes wishes she could disappear

Cindy identified her daughter as the person who keeps her going, while making troubling statements about thoughts of deaths

Former adult film actress and TikTok influencer Cindy Oshodi has shared an emotional account of her struggles, breaking down in tears as she spoke about her past and the loneliness she currently experiences.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, Cindy Oshodi expressed deep regret over some of her past decisions, saying she wished she could turn back the hands of time.

Cindy Oshodi is in tears, saying she regrets her decisions. Photos: @cindyoshodi/IG.

Source: Instagram

She also spoke about feeling abandoned and struggling to find genuine friendships.

Cindy speaks about loneliness and regret

The influencer said she sometimes wished she could disappear because she was tired of how her life had turned out.

“Nobody wants to be my friend. Even when I have them, they're fake,” she said while crying.

Cindy also expressed regret about her past, stating that she wished she had made different choices.

“I regret everything I've done to my life. I wish I had not done those things,” she said.

Cindy speaks about thoughts of death

More concerningly, Cindy spoke about having thoughts of death

She said her daughter was a major reason she continued holding on, adding that she feared reaching a point where she could no longer cope.

The influencer also said she might not tell anyone if she reached a point where she intended to end it all.

Watch the X video of Cindy breaking down in tears here:

Reactions trail Cindy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@aaonation10 stated:

"So na Cindy She should just keep on doing her tiktok content, her success will make them align again. Even big celebrities have scandal online. So far she has changed, make she just focus"

@Magical_Telecom noted:

"It's almost Everytime they do this to her. Once they see that she's doing well, they'll go and bring those videos out again. This is like the third time this year. Omo! You sef which kind foolish past be that?!"

@Central173 shared:

"Action has consequences, I’m sure when they were telling her then she was saying she’s living her best life and they should mind thier business, now she has to face the consequences, I have no pity for her and people like her."

Cindy Oshodi says she sometimes wished she could disappear because she was tired of how her life had turned out. Photos: @cindyoshodi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sisi Alagbo reacts to bedroom video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular herb seller and social media influencer Eniola Sisialagbo has issued an apology after a private video involving her and her husband trended online.

The influencer addressed the controversy in a Facebook post, where she admitted wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

Reports had earlier indicated that the clip, which allegedly showed Sisialagbo in a private situation with her husband and another woman, was first shared in a group chat before spreading across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng