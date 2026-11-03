Cooking gas depot prices rose by up to 16%, putting fresh pressure on Nigerian households

Dangote Refinery remains the cheapest major supplier at ₦1,050 per kilogram

Higher wholesale costs could push a 12.5kg refill to ₦20,000, despite hopes for future price cuts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing fresh pressure on their budgets as cooking gas prices surge across major depots, raising fears of another round of expensive cylinder refills.

Latest market data show that prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly called cooking gas, increased by as much as 16% between October 30 and November 2, 2026.

Cooking gas dealers announce new rates as Dangote and others increase rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The increases affected major Lagos suppliers, including Navgas, NIPCO, Rain Oil, Techno Oil and 11Plc, according to figures published by Petroleumprice.ng.

However, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to offer significantly lower wholesale prices than competing suppliers, providing some hope of relief for consumers.

Dangote Refinery releases new cooking gas price

Dangote Refinery's latest LPG loading price stands at ₦1,050 per kilogram, representing a ₦25 increase from its earlier rate of ₦1,025.

Despite the adjustment, the refinery remains the cheapest among the major suppliers monitored.

At ₦1,050 per kilogram, 12.5kg of cooking gas costs ₦13,125 at the wholesale level, excluding transportation, distribution expenses and retailers' profit margins.

The refinery's rate is also ₦400 per kilogram below Navgas, highlighting the widening price differences across the market.

Latest cooking gas prices across depots

Figures published on November 3 show the following wholesale LPG prices:

Depot Current price per kg Recent increase Dangote Refinery ₦1,050 ₦25 Navgas ₦1,450 ₦200 NIPCO Lagos ₦1,390 ₦165 11Plc ₦1,390 ₦165 Rain Oil ₦1,370 ₦170 Techno Oil ₦1,370 ₦170

Source: Petroleumprice.ng figures reported by Legit.ng and Awajis, November 3, 2026. Changes reflect the latest reported comparisons.

Navgas recorded the steepest increase, rising from ₦1,250 to ₦1,450 per kilogram, equivalent to 16%.

Meanwhile, NIPCO and 11Plc increased their rates by approximately 13.47%, while Rain Oil and Techno Oil recorded increases of 14.17%.

What will Nigerians pay for refills?

The latest wholesale increases could translate into higher retail prices as distributors adjust their selling rates.

At a retail price of ₦1,400 per kilogram, households would pay approximately ₦7,000 for 5kg, ₦8,400 for 6kg and ₦17,500 for 12.5kg.

If retail prices reach ₦1,600 per kilogram, refilling a 12.5kg cylinder would cost ₦20,000.

These are illustrative calculations rather than verified nationwide retail quotations.

Why cooking gas prices keep rising

Interestingly, the latest increases come despite improvements in domestic LPG supply.

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), daily cooking gas supply reached approximately 4.5 million litres in September 2026, representing a 17.78% year-on-year increase.

Nevertheless, transportation expenses, distribution challenges, exchange-rate fluctuations and international market conditions continue to influence prices.

Industry stakeholders maintain that stronger local production must be accompanied by improved distribution infrastructure before households can experience sustained relief, Vanguard reports,

Nigerians lament as cooking gas prices surge nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Will cooking gas prices fall again?

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers previously projected that prices could decline to between ₦900 and ₦1,100 per kilogram by the end of 2026 if supply improves and market reforms reduce costs.

However, the latest depot increases suggest that achieving those levels remains uncertain.

For millions of Nigerian families, the immediate concern is whether higher wholesale prices will push cylinder refills further beyond their household budgets.

Cooking gas prices hit ₦1,600/kg

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s cooking gas market is facing renewed supply pressure as daily consumption rises faster than available receipts, despite a significant increase in domestic production.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption climbed by 8% to 5.2 kilotonnes daily in September 2026, compared with 4.8 kilotonnes in August.

Source: Legit.ng