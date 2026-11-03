US Midterm Elections 2026: Live Results and Updates

19 minutes ago by Nurudeen Lawal

What are US midterm elections? Key facts you should know as Nigerians, Africans

Midterm elections in the United States are the general elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office, on Election Day, the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Americans are heading to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, choosing members of both chambers of Congress in a vote that will shape the final stretch of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Midterm elections take place every two years, landing in the middle of a president's four-year term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election, along with 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Voters in several states will also elect governors, with races in California, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan drawing particular attention.

What American Voters Care About

The cost of living is the dominant concern for many Americans, according to a report by BBC. Fuel, groceries, housing, and healthcare costs have all strained household budgets, with inflation still running above the target set by the US Federal Reserve. Democrats have pointed to Trump's trade tariffs as a contributing factor. The war involving the US and Israel that began with Iran in February has also been cited as a driver of price pressures.

Immigration remains a defining issue. Republicans argue that Trump has made good on his 2024 campaign promise to tighten the border, though the crackdown on illegal immigration has been widely criticised. Separately, concern over artificial intelligence has grown in recent weeks, with senior figures from both parties pushing for regulation — a position that puts them at odds with Trump, who has resisted any legal controls on the technology's development.

US Midterms: What Hangs in the Balance

Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers. In the House, they hold exactly 218 seats — the minimum needed for control — plus the support of one independent. In the Senate, they hold 53 seats.

For Democrats to flip the Senate, they would need to win 51 seats, which would neutralise the tie-breaking vote held by the Republican vice-president. If they succeed in taking either chamber, they would gain the power to bring their own legislation to the floor and launch committee investigations into matters such as corruption allegations, ICE enforcement tactics, and White House spending. There is also an ongoing debate within the Democratic Party about whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The Cook Political Report has identified 18 House districts and seven Senate races — including seats in Alaska and Texas — as genuine toss-ups. Redistricting battles between the two parties have made the outcome harder to predict than in previous years.

Trump's Standing With Voters

Trump began his second term with an approval rating of just over 50%, according to Silver Bulletin. By early October, that figure had fallen to about 37%, with 61% of Americans saying they disapproved of his performance.

Historically, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections. If that pattern holds, Republicans face a difficult night. Should the party retain control of Congress, Trump will be free to press ahead with his remaining domestic agenda.

With Trump barred from seeking a third term, the midterm results are also expected to fuel early speculation about who will compete for both parties' presidential nominations in 2028.