Saudi Arabia's government published the fixed fees for its passports, with rates depending on the validity period chosen

Saudi citizens under 21 can only obtain a 5-year passport, while those aged 21 and above may choose between both options

The Saudi government accepts payment through the Absher platform via multiple methods, including Mada cards, Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay

Saudi Arabia has officially published the cost of obtaining a passport in 2026, with fees set by the government and tied to the validity period of the document.

According to the Saudi government's Absher platform, a 5-year Saudi passport costs SAR 300 (roughly ₦108,000), while a 10-year passport is priced at SAR 600 (roughly ₦216,000).

Saudi Arabia confirms the official fee for a 10-year passport. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori, Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

The fees are fixed and not subject to variation based on location or application channel.

Who can apply for Saudi Arabia's 10-year passport?

Not all Saudi citizens are eligible to choose their preferred validity period. Applicants below the age of 21 are restricted to the 5-year option only.

Those who are 21 years or older can decide between the two validity periods depending on their preference and travel needs.

How to pay for a Saudi Arabia passport

All passport fee payments are processed electronically through the Absher platform, which is the Saudi government's official digital services portal.

The accepted payment methods include government payment services through Saudi banks, Mada debit cards, Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cards, and Apple Pay. Cash payments are not accepted as part of the application process.

The Absher platform serves as the central hub for a wide range of government services in Saudi Arabia, including identity-related transactions and travel document applications.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia set an age limit for its tourist eVisa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had opened its doors for three categories of foreigners to get its gifted residency and permanent stay.

Saudi launches digital entry service for 6 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia launched a digital entry service for citizens of six countries and foreign visitors.

The service was announced via the Saudi Press Agency and was developed in partnership with eight government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), the Insurance Authority, the General Directorate of Passports, and Public Security.

To access the service, visitors must open the Absher app and navigate to the "Absher Travel for Visitors" section ahead of their trip.

Source: Legit.ng