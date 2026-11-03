Qatar's Ministry of Interior published its official fee schedule for passports, nationality applications, and ID cards in 2026

The cost of applying for Qatari nationality stands at QAR 3,000, while a Qatari passport costs just QAR 100 to issue

GCC citizens also face separate fees for ID cards and digital certificate renewals under Qatar's published government service charges

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released its official fee schedule covering passport issuance, nationality applications, travel documents, and identity cards in 2026, giving applicants a clear picture of what each service costs.

The schedule, published by the ministry's Nationality and Travel Documents Department, covers nine government services with fees denominated in Qatari Riyals (QAR).

Qatar reveals how much citizens must pay for a five-year passport. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: Nationality and passport fees

The most expensive item on the list is an application for Qatari nationality, which costs QAR 3,000 (about ₦1,397,850). Those applying to have their Qatari nationality restored — known as returning nationality — pay QAR 2,000 (about ₦931,900).

Obtaining a Qatari passport itself, which is valid for five years for adults and shorter periods for children depending on age, costs just QAR 100 (about ₦46,595).

A Qatari travel document, which serves as an alternative for travel purposes, is priced at QAR 400 (about ₦186,380), while a pass permit costs QAR 500 (about ₦232,975).

Qatar passport: ID card and digital certificate charges

For Qatari citizens, a new national identity card costs QAR 50 (about ₦23,298). Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states seeking an ID card in Qatar pay QAR 100 (about ₦46,595).

Should an ID card be lost or damaged, both Qatari citizens and GCC nationals pay QAR 200 (about ₦93,190) for a replacement.

The ministry also charges QAR 250 (about ₦116,488) for the activation or renewal of the digital certificate tied to an ID card, a service that covers five years and applies to both Qatari citizens and GCC citizens.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed 16 categories of people eligible for a diplomatic passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar published eight categories of people who are qualified for a special passport.

Qatar's residency requirement for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar shared how long one must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

The Qatari government, through its official Hukoomi portal, has published detailed guidelines explaining how non-Qatari residents can apply for citizenship under Law No.38 of 2005 on the Acquisition of Qatari Nationality.

The law, which revoked the earlier Law No.2 of 1961, stipulates that citizenship may only be granted through an Amiri Decree, meaning the process is neither automatic nor guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng