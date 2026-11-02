Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Programme allows eligible foreigners to live in the Kingdom without the need for a local sponsor

The programme is linked to the country's Vision 2030 goals, targeting skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia has outlined three specific professional categories that qualify for this type of residency

Saudi Arabia has revealed the three categories of foreign nationals who can apply for its Premium Residency Programme without requiring a local sponsor.

The details, published on the programme's official website, describe an initiative designed to bring skilled professionals into the Kingdom as part of the country's broader economic diversification goals under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia names professionals among foreigners eligible for Premium Residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What Saudi Arabia's premium residency offers?

According to the website, the programme gives expatriates the right to reside in Saudi Arabia without being tied to a local sponsor, a significant departure from the traditional kafala system that has long governed how foreign workers live and operate in the Gulf region.

The official description reads:

"Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Program offers expatriates the opportunity to reside in the Kingdom without the need for a local sponsor. This initiative aims to attract skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs to contribute to the nation's economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030."

The programme targets professionals in leadership, healthcare, science, and research, according to the website.

Saudi Arabia premium residency programme

The 3 categories that qualify for premium residency

Saudi Arabia has identified the following groups as eligible:

1. Researchers — individuals working in academic or scientific research fields

2. Healthcare and scientific professionals — those operating within the medical and science sectors

3. Executives — professionals in senior leadership and corporate management roles

The website adds:

"This type of residency is designed for professionals in executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research."

The programme positions Saudi Arabia as an increasingly attractive destination for high-skilled foreign talent, offering a pathway to long-term residence outside the conventional employer-sponsored visa structure.

Saudi Arabia those eligible for premium residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia detailed its premium residency programme, which allows foreigners to live in the Kingdom for a fixed period or permanently, provided they meet the financial solvency requirement.

The programme also grants successful applicants several benefits, including the right to work, own property, change private-sector employers freely, and travel in and out of the country without repeatedly applying for visas.

Source: Legit.ng