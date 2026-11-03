Awolaru Ahmed Gbolahan, CEO of Thane International Services Limited, has received the traditional title of Wakilin Ayyukan Sulukin Zazzau in Kaduna State

The honour recognises his contributions to infrastructure development, community advancement and public service

Gbolahan described the title as a call to greater responsibility and pledged to continue supporting community development through his professional work

Awolaru Ahmed Gbolahan, Chief Executive Officer of Thane International Services Limited, has received a traditional title in recognition of his contributions to infrastructure development, community advancement and public service.

Gbolahan was honoured with the title of Wakilin Ayyukan Sulukin Zazzau by Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, Sulukin Zazzau and Hakimin Makarfi, in Kaduna State.

Thane CEO Awolaru Gbolahan Conferred with Prestigious Zazzau Traditional Title in Kaduna

Source: UGC

The turbaning ceremony took place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Makarfi, formally inducting the business executive into the traditional leadership structure of the historic Zazzau Emirate.

Gbolahan is recognised for his contributions

Speaking at the event, Abdullahi highlighted the importance of celebrating individuals whose professional achievements, personal character and contributions to society demonstrate a commitment to public service and community development.

The recognition reflects Gbolahan's involvement in infrastructure development and his efforts to support projects that improve public institutions and communities.

He heads Thane International Services Limited, a Nigerian construction and procurement company established in 2013. The company has undertaken projects across several sectors, including healthcare infrastructure, bridge rehabilitation and institutional development.

Thane International CEO Awolaru Gbolahan Bags Prestigious Zazzau Traditional Title in Kaduna

Source: UGC

Its portfolio includes the renovation and upgrading of Makarfi General Hospital in Kaduna State, the rehabilitation of Tamburawa Bridge and projects at Federal Medical Centres.

The company has also executed infrastructure and institutional development projects for federal and state governments, government agencies, parastatals and private-sector organisations across Nigeria.

Gbolahan describes honour as call to greater service

In his response, Gbolahan thanked the Zazzau traditional institution for the recognition, describing the title as encouragement to deepen his contributions to society.

He said:

“I receive this title with profound gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility. For me, it goes beyond personal recognition; it is a call to greater service and an encouragement to contribute more meaningfully to community development, institutional growth and the advancement of society.”

He added that the honour represents an important milestone in his professional journey and strengthens his resolve to deploy his experience and organisational platform towards delivering lasting value.

Thane International CEO Awolaru Gbolahan Bags Prestigious Zazzau Traditional Title in Kaduna

Source: UGC

According to him, his commitment will remain focused on infrastructure development and initiatives that address community needs.

The traditional honour marks another milestone in Gbolahan's professional journey, highlighting the role of private-sector enterprise and traditional institutions in supporting public service and community development.

Source: Legit.ng