CD Tenerife confirmed the death of 30-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a match against FC Andorra on Monday

De Miguel collapsed after taking a blow to the chest from the opposing goalkeeper, with paramedics spending nearly 20 minutes trying to revive him

Real Madrid and Barcelona both released official statements following the news of the Spanish footballer's passing

CD Tenerife has confirmed the death of striker Jesus de Miguel who collapsed during the club's Segunda División fixture against FC Andorra on Monday and passed away in hospital the following morning.

The incident occurred at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez when De Miguel went in for a loose ball in midfield and received a heavy blow to the chest from visiting goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have reacted following the tragic passing of 30-year-old Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel. Photo credit: CD Tenerife

Source: Twitter

According to BBC News, the Spanish striker went down immediately, prompting medical staff to rush onto the pitch, where they intubated him and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The effort to stabilise him lasted close to 20 minutes before he was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital.

The match, which was level at 2-2 at the time, was permanently abandoned in the 108th minute.

De Miguel remained in intensive care overnight but did not survive. The club announced his death on Tuesday morning.

The Madrid-born forward came through the youth ranks at Leganés, where he also made his first appearances for the club's reserve side.

He earned his professional debut just two years ago and signed for Tenerife last year. His death at 30 cut short what had been a career spent working his way up through Spanish football's lower tiers.

Real Madrid pay tribute to De Miguel

Real Madrid were among the first major clubs to respond publicly, sharing an official statement across their social media channels.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jesús de Miguel, player of C. D. Tenerife," the statement on Instagram read.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. Jesús de Miguel has passed away at the age of 30. Rest in peace."

The message reflected the gravity with which the entire Spanish football community received the news, as tributes continued to flow in from clubs and supporters across the country.

Barcelona offer condolences

FC Barcelona also issued a formal statement in the hours following the announcement of De Miguel's death.

"From FC Barcelona, we deeply regret the tragic news of the passing of Jesús de Miguel, CD Tenerife player," the club wrote.

"Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times."

The outpouring of grief from two of Spain's biggest clubs underscored how the tragedy had moved the broader football community well beyond the boundaries of the second division, where De Miguel had been quietly building his career before his life ended far too soon.

Spanish star passes away after collision

Legit.ng previously reported about CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died after collapsing during a La Liga 2 match against FC Andorra.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest after a collision, and medics worked to save him on the pitch for nearly 20 minutes before the match was abandoned.

Source: Legit.ng