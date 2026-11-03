Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has outlined the fees, conditions, and processing time for obtaining an ordinary passport in the country

Adult applicants are charged 12 BD for a first-time passport issuance, while those above 60 years old pay a reduced fee of 6 BD

The ordinary passport service in Bahrain is available exclusively to children of a Bahraini father, with specific attendance rules in place

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, through its Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs directorate, has set out the full requirements and costs involved in obtaining an ordinary passport in the country.

The service is available exclusively to children of a Bahraini father, a condition that distinguishes Bahrain's passport issuance process from many other countries.

Bahrain publishes official cost of passports, reduces fee for selected persons. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Bahrain passport fees and processing time

For adults applying for a first-time ordinary electronic passport, the standard fee is 12 Bahraini dinars (BD). Citizens aged above 60 years are entitled to a reduced rate of 6 BD. Applicants who require their documents delivered within one day of payment can opt for the express delivery service within Bahrain, which is charged at an additional 3.950 BHD.

Under normal circumstances, processing takes 14 working days from the time of application.

The legal framework governing passport issuance in Bahrain draws from two key instruments: Law No. (11) of 1975 regarding passports and its subsequent amendments, and Ministerial Resolution No. (15) of 1976, which covers the executive regulations relating to passports.

Bahrain passport: Conditions for applying

Applicants must attend in person at any of the designated service centres. Where the applicant is a newborn or an individual with limited capacity, the application may be submitted by the father or a duly authorised person on their behalf.

All relevant documents must be presented in both original and copy form at the time of submission. Once the passport is ready for collection, the father's presence is required.

The service is managed by the Ministry of Interior's Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs department, which oversees all passport-related processes in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng