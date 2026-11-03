The UK government has published an official guide outlining how British nationals living abroad can renew or apply for a British passport from overseas

The process differs from applying within the UK, with separate forms, prices, and application details available for those outside the country

Dual nationals holding a non-British passport must ensure their name and gender details match before submitting a British passport application

British nationals living outside the United Kingdom now have a clear, government-published pathway to apply for or renew their British passport without needing to return home, according to information released on the UK government's official overseas passport page.

The guidance is specifically aimed at British citizens who are resident or travelling abroad and need to obtain or renew their travel document. The process is separate from domestic applications made within the UK.

The United Kingdom has explained how eligible people can apply for a British passport from outside Britain. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for a British passport from abroad

For those based in the UK, two options are available: an online application costing £102, or a paper form application priced at £115.50.

However, the government has made clear that overseas applicants follow a different route entirely, with dedicated forms, pricing structures, and application procedures available for those outside British borders.

The guidance covers both first-time applications and renewals, making it relevant to a wide range of British nationals, including those who have emigrated, are working abroad, or are part of the ongoing wave of Nigerians and other Africans who have relocated to the UK and may now hold residency or citizenship.

British passport: What dual nationals need to know

One important requirement applies specifically to individuals who hold dual citizenship. If a person has both a British nationality and a passport from another country, the name and gender recorded on the non-British passport must be identical to what they wish to appear on their British passport.

Where discrepancies exist between the two documents, the government's guidance is explicit: the details on the non-British passport must be corrected first before any British passport application can proceed. This step is mandatory and cannot be bypassed during the application process.

The full details, including the relevant forms and country-specific application instructions, are available through the UK government's official overseas passports service.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng