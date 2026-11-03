DICON-D7G announced a major expansion plan at the Africa International Defence Exhibition in Lagos on November 2, 2026

The initiative targets 7,000 jobs for retired military personnel and civilians as part of a defence manufacturing push

DICON-D7G also plans to acquire 40,000 square metres of land in Lagos for a permanent international exhibition centre

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - DICON-D7G has announced an ambitious plan to grow Nigeria's local defence manufacturing base, create thousands of jobs and build a dedicated international exhibition centre in Lagos, as part of a push to reduce the country's reliance on imported military equipment.

Legit.ng reports that Chief Executive Officer Osman Chennar disclosed the plans to journalists on Monday, November 2, 2026, on the sidelines of the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), where DICON-D7G is a major sponsor. The event is serving as a platform to draw together government bodies, private investors, indigenous manufacturers and foreign technology partners around Nigeria's military-industrial goals.

DICON-D7G CEO Osman Chennar unveils plans to boost Nigeria's local defence manufacturing and create 7,000 jobs.

Source: Original

Chennar said:

"Our ambition is to move Nigeria from dependence on imported military equipment to a country that can increasingly manufacture, maintain and sustain its own defence requirements."

DICON-D7G's plan to create 7,000 jobs

The organisation is projecting 7,000 new employment opportunities under the initiative. Of those, 2,000 positions are earmarked for retired military personnel, who are expected to contribute in areas such as training, engineering, logistics, administration and project management. The remaining 5,000 roles would go to civilians, spanning manufacturing, information technology, research and development, skilled trades and other support functions.

"We are looking beyond military equipment production. We also want to create opportunities for retired military personnel and young Nigerians to contribute their skills to national development," Chennar said.

DICON-D7G expands local defence manufacturing

A second major component of the plan involves acquiring roughly 40,000 square metres of land in Lagos State to build an international exhibition centre. Chennar said the facility would host defence exhibitions, trade fairs, technology showcases, manufacturing conferences and investment forums, while also giving Nigerian manufacturers a space to connect with foreign investors.

"The proposed exhibition centre in Lagos will provide a permanent platform for international defence exhibitions, technology showcases and investment opportunities," he said.

DICON-D7G targets local production of tanks, drones and other military equipment to reduce Nigeria's reliance on imports.

Source: Original

On the production side, DICON-D7G wants to expand into manufacturing tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine-resistant vehicles, boats and drones, alongside arms and ammunition. The organisation recently participated in an exhibition in Qatar, where it held talks with foreign manufacturers and investors focused on technology transfer and capacity building.

Nigeria's Defence Industries Corporation (DICON) was established in 1964, but the country still depends heavily on foreign suppliers for military hardware and components. That reliance has raised ongoing concerns about foreign exchange spending and supply-chain risks. A legislative step forward came in November 2023, when President Bola Tinubu signed the DICON Amendment Act into law, widening the framework for local defence production.

Chennar said AFRIDEX represents a key opportunity to convert Nigeria's long-standing defence manufacturing ambitions into concrete industrial capacity, jobs and economic growth.

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Source: Legit.ng