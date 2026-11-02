US releases passport fee breakdown, confirms cost of 10-year American passport

The US government published the official fees for adult passport applicants in 2026, covering books, cards, and expedited options

First-time adult applicants and those whose passports were lost, stolen, damaged, or issued over 15 years ago must apply in person

Processing times range from 2-3 weeks for expedited service to 4-6 weeks for routine applications, excluding mailing time

The United States government has released the official cost of obtaining a 10-year adult passport in 2026, detailing fees, required documents, and processing timelines for first-time applicants and those who do not qualify for renewal.

According to the US Department of State's official guidance, adult applicants aged 16 and older who want a passport book must pay a $130 (roughly ₦200,200) application fee to the Department of State, plus a $35 (roughly ₦53,900) acceptance facility fee, bringing the total to $165 (roughly ₦254,100).

US reveals how much applicants must pay for a 10-year American passport. Photo credit: Douglas Sacha, Alex WROBLEWSKI

Source: Getty Images

Those who want only a passport card pay $30 (roughly ₦46,200) in application fees, while applicants requesting both a book and a card pay $160 (roughly ₦246,400) in application fees, with the $35 (roughly ₦53,900) acceptance facility fee applying in all cases.

US passport: Who must apply in person?

The in-person application process applies to first-time adult applicants aged 18 and older, as well as adults whose passports were lost, stolen, or damaged, issued more than 15 years ago, or issued when they were under 16.

These applicants must visit an authorised passport acceptance facility such as a post office, library, or local government office to submit their forms, documents, and fees.

At the time of application, each person must present a completed Form DS-11, evidence of US citizenship such as a birth certificate or Certificate of Naturalisation, a valid physical photo ID, and one passport photograph. Digital or electronic versions of citizenship documents are not accepted.

US passport: Fees for faster processing

Applicants who need their passports sooner can pay an additional $60 (roughly ₦92,400) for expedited service, which cuts processing time to two to three weeks.

Routine service takes four to six weeks. Neither timeline includes mailing time, which the Department of State says can add up to two weeks at each end of the process.

For delivery within one to three days after the passport is mailed, applicants can add $26.87 (roughly ₦41,380) to their application fee.

Faster shipping at the acceptance facility via Priority Mail Express is also available at a variable cost depending on location.

Applicants travelling internationally within three weeks of applying should schedule an appointment at a passport agency or centre once they are within 14 days of departure. Those applying from outside the United States must contact the nearest US embassy or consulate for instructions.

The Department of State also warned that applications will be delayed or denied if the applicant owes more than $2,500 (roughly ₦3,850,000) in child support or carries seriously delinquent tax debt with the Internal Revenue Service.

Legit.ng reported that the US had revealed how long it takes to get an American passport in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US released steps for new citizens to apply for an American passport.

US ends routine passport stamps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had ended routine passport stamps for people entering America.

The decision was contained in a bulletin published on October 1, 2026, through CBP's Carrier Liaison Program.

The US CBP described the move as part of a broader effort to modernise its border management processes, which increasingly rely on automated forms, mobile services, and facial biometric technology.

Source: Legit.ng