Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new passport coming into force on May 11, 2026, with an extended validity period for adults

The new passport features a redesigned look and upgraded security features to meet current international travel document standards

Applicants can submit requests at consular offices and municipal administrations, with processing fees starting at €50

Luxembourg has introduced a new national passport valid for ten years, with applications open from May 11, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Cooperation and Foreign Trade announced in a press release on May 8, 2026.

The updated document replaces the previous version and extends the validity period for adults to a decade, up from the shorter window that applied before.

Luxembourg shares the cost of its new 10-year passport for citizens. Photo credit: Tetiana DZHAFAROVA, Gwengoat

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the longer validity, the passport carries a new design and modernised security features built to comply with current international standards for travel documents.

Luxembourg's new passport: Cost and processing time

The ministry confirmed that the price of the passport has not changed. Standard applications cost €50 (roughly ₦81,000) and take seven working days to process after submission.

Those who need a passport urgently can opt for the emergency procedure, which costs €150 (roughly ₦243,000) and is processed within three working days.

Applicants in Luxembourg can submit their requests at the counters of the Directorate of Consular Affairs and International Cultural Relations or through their municipal administration.

Luxembourg nationals living abroad can apply through the country's diplomatic and consular representations in their respective countries.

Luxembourg's new passport: Where to apply

The ministry said all three channels — the consular directorate, municipal offices, and foreign representations — will be ready to receive applications from May 11, 2026.

No additional steps or requirements beyond the existing process were outlined in the announcement.

Legit.ng reported that Luxembourg had shared how long foreigners must live in the country before seeking citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Luxembourg listed the categories of people who can apply for its citizenship.

Luxembourg's salary requirement for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg had shared its salary requirement for an EU Blue Card.

According to the country's official government website, third-country nationals applying for the Blue Card must be offered an annual salary of at least EUR 65,652 (N99,423,388).

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit that allows highly qualified professionals from outside the European Union to live and work in an EU member state.

Source: Legit.ng